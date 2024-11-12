Jackets Bounce Back Against Texas Southern, 81-62

THE FLATS – A well-balanced offense and strong team defense provided Georgia Tech men’s basketball (2-1) with its second victory of the season as the Yellow Jackets took down Texas Southern (1-3), 81-62, on Tuesday evening inside McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets made 26 free throws, the most in a regulation game in five seasons, to capture the mid-week win.

For the second straight game, five different Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, led by 19 from Baye Ndongo, who recorded his eighth-career double-double and second in as many games (19 points and 11 rebounds). Naithan George was up to his usual tricks, finishing with a season high 16 points to go along with six assists, three boards and a steal. Kowacie Reeves Jr. filled the stat sheet, making 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal, while Javian McCollum (14) and Lance Terry (13) rounded out the Jackets in double-figures.

George made his presence felt from the jump, assisting or scoring on four of the Jackets’ first six field goals to help Tech jump in front, 17-11. The Jackets pulled away from there, going on a 10-0 run to get the lead into double-digits (30-17) before ending the half on a 19-4 run to take a 24-point lead into the break, 49-25. Doryan Onwuchekwa was the defensive catalyst throughout the late scoring run, making blocks on back-to-back defensive possessions before George drilled his second three of the half in the dying seconds to bring Tech to 49 points after the opening 20 minutes.

The Yellow Jackets took advantage of their many opportunities from the free-throw line, connecting on 14 of 18 chances from the charity stripe in the first half, including an impressive seven of eight (87.5 percent) from George alone. That, along with a steady barrage of threes established a lead that Texas Southern couldn’t contest with as Tech rolled throughout the second half.

The Jackets led by as many as 30 points in the second half, cementing the victory with five made free throws, all courtesy of Ndongo, who finished the game with a career-best eight made free-throws.

Georgia Tech will look to maintain its winning momentum into the weekend when it hosts arch-rival Georgia inside McCamish Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 15, at 8 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.