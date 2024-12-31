Tech Clips Irish, 86-75

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball shot a blistering 60.7% from the field in the first half and led by 19 points at the break on its way to a 86-75 win over visiting Notre Dame on Tuesday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

Combined with a 92-49 win over Alabama A&M last Saturday, Georgia Tech has won two in a row since its Christmas break to even its record at 7-7 overall. The Atlantic Coast Conference victory was the Yellow Jackets’ first of the season (1-2).

In addition to making 17-of-28 field-goal attempts in the first half, Tech held Notre Dame to just 28.1% shooting in the opening 20 minutes (9-of-32), which allowed the Jackets to race out to a commanding 43-24 lead at the break. The Fighting Irish’s 24 first-half points were tied for the fewest allowed by Georgia Tech in an opening period this season.

Sparked by 11-0 and 11-3 runs in the second half, Notre Dame cut Georgia Tech’s advantage to as little as three points with less than six minutes to go. But the Irish would get no closer, as Yellow Jackets led for the final 32:04 of the contest and 38:07 of the game’s 40 minutes in all. The Irish’s only lead of the afternoon was a brief 12-11 edge early in the first half.

Javian McCollum and Duncan Powell both came off the bench to lead Georgia Tech with 21 points apiece. Both totals were season highs for the duo and helped the Yellow Jackets to a whopping 44-15 advantage in bench points. Starters Lance Terry (14 points), Naithan George (11) and Baye Ndongo (10) rounded out five Jackets in double-figures.

Tae Davis led Notre Dame (7-6, 1-1 ACC) with a game-high 27 points. The loss snapped the Irish’s three-game winning streak.

Georgia Tech closes a five-game homestand on Saturday with an ACC contest versus Boston College. Tipoff is set for noon at McCamish Pavilion and the game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.