Tech Cruises Past BC, 85-64

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s basketball (8-7, 2-2 ACC) extended its winning streak to three games, taking down Boston College (9-6, 1-3 ACC) 85-64 on Saturday afternoon inside McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets offense continued their hot streak, shooting 58.5 percent from the field as Tech tallied its largest margin of victory in an ACC game since the 2020-21 season.

Javian McCollum and Lance Terry led the way with 20 points each, marking the second straight game two different Jackets finished with 20+ points. McCollum achieved his 19th career 20-point effort in an incredibly efficient offensive display, doing so on 66.7 percent shooting (6-9). Terry made his 20 points on 58.3 percent shooting for his 11th 20-point outburst in White & Gold and his fifth of the season, the most on the team. Other Jackets in double figures included Baye Ndongo (14) and Duncan Powell (11).

Naithan George showed, once again, why he is one of the most prolific passers in the nation, dealing a game-high 10 assists with only two turnovers, along with 10 points of his own for his second-career double-double. Ibrahim Souare blocked four shots while also leading the team in rebounds (six).

George hit the ground running from the jump, orchestrating the offense to perfection in the opening possessions. The Toronto native assisted on six of the Jackets’ first eight field goals to help Tech establish an early 19-15 lead. With the offense in rhythm, Tech battened down the hatches defensively, forcing difficult shots and swarming the defensive glass. Those efforts led to a 17-4 Tech scoring run, featuring eight points from Powell to put the Jackets in front, 40-24.

By the time the opening half concluded, Tech was shooting 60.7 percent from the field (17-28) and 63.6 percent from deep (7-11) and out-rebounding the Eagles 18-11 for a 13-point advantage (44-31).

Tech attacked the basket with great success in the second, driving through the lane and forcing Boston College to commit plenty of early fouls. Tech found itself in the bonus with just under 12 minutes remaining in the game, maintaining its defensive intensity while punishing the BC defense down low. The Jackets never allowed BC back within single digits at any point in the second, leading by as many as 27 (74-47) before eventually polishing off the 21-point victory.

The Jackets return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 7 when they travel up to Syracuse for a 7 p.m. tip against the Orange (6-7, 0-2 ACC). The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.