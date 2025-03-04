Terry Leads Jackets to Senior Night Romp

THE FLATS – In his final regular-season game at McCamish Pavilion, Lance Terry scored a career-high 31 points in Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s 89-74 victory over Miami (Fla.) on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.
With the Senior Night win – its seventh win in the last nine games and its 10th-straight Senior Night triumph – Georgia Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) secured a first-round bye in next week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C. The Yellow Jackets can finish no lower than a tie for eighth place in the 18-team ACC standings and can propel themselves to the tournament’s No. 7 seed with a win on Saturday at Wake Forest and Stanford losses at Notre Dame (Wed.) and No. 19 Louisville (Sat.).
Terry’s 31 points topped his previous Georgia Tech-best of 25 (set on Nov. 30 versus Central Arkansas), his previous career high of 26 (set in 2020 as a freshman at Gardner-Webb) and was the most by a Yellow Jacket this season. It came on 12-of-19 shooting from the field, including a white-hot 6-of-11 from 3-point range. Terry’s 12 field goals and six 3-pointers were also career highs.
Georgia Tech also got 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting from Baye Ndongo, good for his second-straight 20-point game and third in the last five contests. He also pulled a team-high eight rebounds.
Point guard Naithan George stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Combined with his 12 assists last Saturday versus NC State, George became the first Yellow Jacket with double-digit assists in consecutive games since Javaris Crittendon in 2007.
As a team, Georgia Tech shot a whopping 54.5% from the field, including 43.5% from 3-point range. The Jackets were especially hot in the second half, making 58.6% of their field goals and 50% of their 3-pointers, as they built their lead to as large as 26 points. Tech’s 43-27 rebounding advantage led to a 22-10 edge in second-chance points.
Miami (6-24, 2-17 ACC) was led by Matthew Cleveland’s 29 points.
Georgia Tech closes the regular season at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Wake. The game will be televised nationwide on The CW, including Peachtree TV (Ch. 17) in Atlanta.
Lance Terry dropped a career-best 31 points on Senior Night at McCamish Pavilion. (photo by Danny Karnik)
POST-GAME NOTES
- Georgia Tech has clinched a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament and at least a No. 8 seed with its win over Miami. The Yellow Jackets are alone in 8th place in the ACC standings, two-games ahead of 9th-place Virginia Tech (8-11).
- Mathematically, Tech can still catch Stanford (11-7) and earn the No. 7 seed since it also has a tiebreaker over the Cardinal.
- Tech has won 7 of its last 9 games (Feb. 1 to the present), 8 of its last 11.
- Tech is 14-5 on its home court after beginning the season 2-3, and 8-2 in ACC games, having clinched its first winning home conference record since the 2020-21 season, when the Jackets were 8-1.
- Tech has won 9 straight Senior Night/Day games. The Yellow Jackets’ last loss occurred March 3, 2015 to North Carolina.
- Tech has won 6-straight ACC games at home, the first time the Jackets have accomplished that since late in the 2019-20 season, when they won their final 7 ACC home games.
- This Tech team is the seventh in program history to win 14 or more games at home in a regular season, and the first since the 2016-17 season, when the Jackets were 17-4 (including two home games in the NIT).
- Tech has its most conference wins since 2020-21 (11-6) and is guaranteed a .500 or better record in league play for the first time since then.
- Tech’s 40-point combined margin of victory in its last two games vs. NC State and Miami is its largest in back-to-back games since the 2020-21 season, when the Jackets won back-to-back road games at Miami (87-60) and Virginia Tech (69-53), a combined margin of 43 points.
Naithan George became the first Yellow Jacket with double-digit assists in consecutive games since 2007. (photo by Danny Karnik)
GAME HIGHLIGHTS
POST-GAME PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO
