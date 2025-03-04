Terry Leads Jackets to Senior Night Romp

THE FLATS – In his final regular-season game at McCamish Pavilion, Lance Terry scored a career-high 31 points in Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s 89-74 victory over Miami (Fla.) on Tuesday night at McCamish Pavilion.

With the Senior Night win – its seventh win in the last nine games and its 10th-straight Senior Night triumph – Georgia Tech (16-14, 10-9 ACC) secured a first-round bye in next week’s ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C. The Yellow Jackets can finish no lower than a tie for eighth place in the 18-team ACC standings and can propel themselves to the tournament’s No. 7 seed with a win on Saturday at Wake Forest and Stanford losses at Notre Dame (Wed.) and No. 19 Louisville (Sat.).

Terry’s 31 points topped his previous Georgia Tech-best of 25 (set on Nov. 30 versus Central Arkansas), his previous career high of 26 (set in 2020 as a freshman at Gardner-Webb) and was the most by a Yellow Jacket this season. It came on 12-of-19 shooting from the field, including a white-hot 6-of-11 from 3-point range. Terry’s 12 field goals and six 3-pointers were also career highs.

Georgia Tech also got 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting from Baye Ndongo, good for his second-straight 20-point game and third in the last five contests. He also pulled a team-high eight rebounds.

Point guard Naithan George stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Combined with his 12 assists last Saturday versus NC State, George became the first Yellow Jacket with double-digit assists in consecutive games since Javaris Crittendon in 2007.

As a team, Georgia Tech shot a whopping 54.5% from the field, including 43.5% from 3-point range. The Jackets were especially hot in the second half, making 58.6% of their field goals and 50% of their 3-pointers, as they built their lead to as large as 26 points. Tech’s 43-27 rebounding advantage led to a 22-10 edge in second-chance points.

Miami (6-24, 2-17 ACC) was led by Matthew Cleveland’s 29 points.

Georgia Tech closes the regular season at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at Wake. The game will be televised nationwide on The CW, including Peachtree TV (Ch. 17) in Atlanta.