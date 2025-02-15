Ndongo's Putback Lifts Tech Over Cal in OT

THE FLATS –Baye Ndongo, Naithan George and Duncan Powell combined to score 71 points, including including Ndongo’s tip-in at the buzzer that gave Georgia Tech men’s basketball a heart-stopping 90-88 overtime win over visiting California on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion.

Georgia Tech trailed by five early in overtime and by two with less than a minute to go, but Ndongo scored the game’s final four points to lift the Yellow Jackets to the thrilling victory. Ndongo knotted the game at 88-88 on a turnaround jumper with 43 seconds remaining then, after a steal by Powell on the other end of the floor, he tipped in George’s running jumper as time expired, setting off a wild celebration by the Yellow Jackets and a raucous McCamish Pavilion crowd.

With the victory, Georgia Tech (13-13, 7-8 ACC) finished off this week’s sweep of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s California membership (Stanford and Cal) and won for the fourth time in five games overall. The Yellow Jackets have also won four-straight at home.

Saturday’s heart-stopper featured a whopping 14 ties and 13 lead changes and the score was knotted for nearly 10 of the game’s 45 minutes.

Ndongo and George scored 26 points apiece, while Powell added 19 for the Yellow Jackets in the win.

Ndongo’s 26 points were a career high, and the 6-foot-9 post player also grabbed 13 rebounds, including a game-high eight on the offensive glass. The double-double was the fourth in the last five games, eighth of the season and 13th of the sophomore’s career.

George recorded his fourth-straight 20-point game, and also dished out a game-high eight assists.

In addition to scoring 71 of the Jackets’ 90 points, George (45), Powell (43) and Ndongo (39) also combined to play 127 minutes, as Georgia Tech continues to utilize just seven players with key contributors Javian McCollum, Luke O’Brien and Kowacie Reeves still out due to injury. Returning from missing Wednesday’s win over Stanford due to injury, Lance Terry also played 39 minutes and scored nine points.

As a team, Tech shot a white-hot 55% from 3-point range (11-of-20), by far its highest percentage in conference game this season (prev.: 47.1% vs. Notre Dame on Dec. 31). The Jackets hit the 90-point mark for the fifth time this season.

Atlanta-area native Jeremiah Wilkinson led Cal (12-14, 5-10) with 25 points.

Georgia Tech has a week off before returning to action next Saturday at Boston College. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on the ACC Network.