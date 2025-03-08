Tech Goes Cold in Loss at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C. – Baye Ndongo scored a team-high 13 points with 10 rebounds for his 12th double-double this season, but Georgia Tech shot less than 30 percent from the floor and set a season-low for points in a 69-43 loss at Wake Forest Saturday at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Tech suffered its largest margin of defeat since an 82-58 loss to Duke on Dec. 21. With the loss, Tech (16-15, 10-10 ACC) locked down the No. 8 seed in next week’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., where they will play the noon game Wednesday against the No. 9 seed, which will be determined after results later Saturday.

Tech made just 5-of-27 shots from the floor, 2-of-17 from 3-point range in trailing 34-15 at the break. The Yellow Jackets had two scoring droughts of more than four minutes, and the Demon Deacons closed the half on a 12-0 run. Things improved in the second half, but only marginally as Tech finished at 29.6% and made just three 3-point field goals in the game, both season lows.

Meanwhile, the Demon Deacons (21-10, 13-7 ACC) shot just 38.1% for the game, but hit 11 3-pointers and forced 16 Tech turnovers, which they turned into 23 points.

Jaeden Mustaf was the only other Yellow Jacket in double figures with 12 points, and Ibrahim Souare pulled a team-high 11 rebounds, his second double-digit effort this season.