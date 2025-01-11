Tech Falls at SMU, 93-71

University Park, Texas – Javian McCollum scored 20 points, and Duncan Powell and Naithan George each posted double-doubles, but Georgia Tech was unable to overcome a poor offensive first half and dropped a 93-71 decision to SMU Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum.
Tech (8-9, 2-4 ACC) dropped its second straight game after a cold offensive first half in which it trailed 50-19 at the break. The Yellow Jackets rebounded to outscore the Mustangs (12-4, 3-2 ACC), 52-43, after intermission, but were not able to significantly close the gap.
While Tech struggled to initiate its offense, SMU put on a first-half clinic, connecting on 56 percent of its shots, including 8-of-14 from long range, while scoring 21 of its points off 15 Tech turnovers. Jaeden Mustaf scored on Tech’s first possession off the opening tip, but the Mustangs reeled off 11 straight points, including three-pointers from three different players, and built their lead to 50-19 at the break.
The Jackets finally found their stride in the second half, hitting 57.1 percent of their shots, including 8-of-16 on threes, and assisted on 17 of their 20 made field goals.
McCollum knocked down four three-pointers and scored 15 of his 20 after intermission, while George scored all 11 of his points and had eight of his 10 assists. Powell was able to thrill his hometown fans with his second double-double of the season, scoring 13 points with 11 rebounds. Lance Terry, celebrating his birthday, also reached double digits with 10 points.
Chuck Harris scored a game-high 21 points, hitting four threes, to lead five Mustangs in double figures. B.J. Edwards scored 19, while Yohan Traore tallied 13, Kario Oquendo 12 and Matt Cross 11.
Tech returns to action Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST when it hosts Clemson at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.
Duncan Powell (31) earned his second double-double of the year (13 points, 11 rebounds) playing in his hometown. (photo by Mario Terrana)
POST-GAME NOTES
- Sophomore point guard Naithan George has posted two double-doubles in points and assists in his last three games, and three total this season after scoring 11 points with 10 assists at SMU. He also had 10 points with 10 assists Jan. 4 against Boston College, and 16 points with a career-high-matching 11 dimes back on Nov. 30 vs. Central Arkansas.
- George remains the ACC’s assist leader with 6.5 per game, and ranks in the top 5 in assist/turnover ratio at 2.62 per game.
- Duncan Powell, who attended high school in the Dallas area, performed well in his homecoming game by notching his second double-double this year (13 points/11 boards). He had 11 points and 12 boards Dec. 3 at Oklahoma.
- Powell has scored in double figures 6 times this season, all vs. Power 4 opponents, 4 vs. ACC teams. He is averaging 10.5 ppg vs. ACC teams, 10.0 vs. P4 teams.
- Javian McCollum has scored 20 or more points in three of his last four games (21 vs. Notre Dame, 20 vs. Boston College, 20 at SMU), and has averaged 17.0 points over his last five games (scored 18 vs. Alabama A&M). He dropped five three-point field goals at SMU, a season high.
Lance Terry (0) scored in double digits (10 points) for the fifth stright game on his birthday. (photo by Mario Terrana)
