Tech Falls at SMU, 93-71

University Park, Texas – Javian McCollum scored 20 points, and Duncan Powell and Naithan George each posted double-doubles, but Georgia Tech was unable to overcome a poor offensive first half and dropped a 93-71 decision to SMU Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum.

Tech (8-9, 2-4 ACC) dropped its second straight game after a cold offensive first half in which it trailed 50-19 at the break. The Yellow Jackets rebounded to outscore the Mustangs (12-4, 3-2 ACC), 52-43, after intermission, but were not able to significantly close the gap.

While Tech struggled to initiate its offense, SMU put on a first-half clinic, connecting on 56 percent of its shots, including 8-of-14 from long range, while scoring 21 of its points off 15 Tech turnovers. Jaeden Mustaf scored on Tech’s first possession off the opening tip, but the Mustangs reeled off 11 straight points, including three-pointers from three different players, and built their lead to 50-19 at the break.

The Jackets finally found their stride in the second half, hitting 57.1 percent of their shots, including 8-of-16 on threes, and assisted on 17 of their 20 made field goals.

McCollum knocked down four three-pointers and scored 15 of his 20 after intermission, while George scored all 11 of his points and had eight of his 10 assists. Powell was able to thrill his hometown fans with his second double-double of the season, scoring 13 points with 11 rebounds. Lance Terry, celebrating his birthday, also reached double digits with 10 points.

Chuck Harris scored a game-high 21 points, hitting four threes, to lead five Mustangs in double figures. B.J. Edwards scored 19, while Yohan Traore tallied 13, Kario Oquendo 12 and Matt Cross 11.

Tech returns to action Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST when it hosts Clemson at McCamish Pavilion. The game will be televised live on the ACC Network.