Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Moses Wright makes triumphant return to the court for Olympiacos … Marcus Georges-Hunt becomes three-time titleist in the FIBA WASL-West Asia League … Jose Alvarado and Josh Okogie meet the media following the conclusion of their seasons … Chris Bosh reflects on his time with Team USA … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
MOSES WRIGHT GLAD TO BE BACK ON THE COURT
Moses Wright opened up about his contract situation with Olympiacos, a possible playoff clash with Panathinaikos, and his injury-hit season. While his answers were cautious, they were also telling.
After a promising start, he was sidelined for over four months due to a respiratory infection diagnosed in November 2024.
This health setback not only kept him off the court but also stalled his efforts to obtain Cypriot citizenship.
Despite these challenges, Wright made a triumphant return to action in late March 2025. His performance in the regular season’s closing game underscored his resilience and determination.
Discussing his comeback, Wright shared: “I feel great to be back. It was a long process. I was eager to return, but I had to be patient and let things take their course.”
“Everyone came to visit me while I was in the hospital, and that helped me a lot mentally because it was a tough time. We’re a family on and off the court, and we truly care for each other.”
WRIGHT OPENS UP ABOUT HIS TIME AWAY FROM THE COURT
Olympiacos Piraeus big man Moses Wright had his best performance this season with 18 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the win over Maccabi Tel Aviv that clinched first place for the Reds.
It was quite the comeback game for Wright who was out for several months due to a serious undisclosed health issue. The initial estimations were that the American player would miss the season but he returned to action, ready to help in the upcoming playoffs.
“That was a good game for me,” Wright told Eurohoops’ Antonis Stroggylakis. “Got a little frustrated with me on the court, but it’s all about for the game.”
While he was sidelined, Wright spent a lot of time attending basketball games in Athens. His bond with religion was also reinforced.
“You learn a lot from watching basketball,” Wright said. “I was just traveling all over Athens. Going to Maroussi, AEK, Peristeri games. Supporting my friends and watching basketball. I started reading my Bible more. Started praying more. Getting really into Christianity. Getting back into Christianity.”
#bwinMVP of the game, Moses Wright!#OlympiacosBC #WeAreOlympiacos #TogetherWeFight pic.twitter.com/HYbYOmqQ81
— Olympiacos B.C. (@Olympiacos_BC) April 10, 2025
.@EvanFourmizz delivered the bounce pass like it was top-secret intel! 🕵️
Moses Wright broke in, smashed the rim, and escaped swinging! 🏃💥 pic.twitter.com/1W9pb7fpTz
— SKWEEK (@skweektv) April 10, 2025
MARCUS GEORGES-HUNT HELPS AL RIYADI TO TITLE
Al Riyadi completed a mighty sweep of the 2024/2025 FIBA WASL-West Asia League following a 92-78 victory over Tabiat Basketball at the Stade Nouhad Naufal, Sunday night.
Buoyed by their ever-supportive home fans, the Lebanese Basketball Championship powerhouse seized control in the second period before pulling away in the third en route to finishing the tilt with a pristine 8-0 record.
“Great WASL campaign for us,” reflected head coach Ahmad Farran. “Winning for the third time in a row, I’m proud of this achievement. It’s not easy. Hopefully we keep on pushing until we achieve all our goals this season.”
Wael Arakji top-scored for Riyadi with 27 points, starting out hot with two treys to open the game before helping apply the finishing touches. He shot 11-of-15 from the floor and finished with an efficiency of 31.
Amir Saoud delivered 16 points, 13 of which he made in the second chapter alone as he powered the turnaround that saw the reigning BCL Asia champions turn a 29-23 deficit to a 50-41 advantage entering the break.
And that reversal was all they needed to stay ahead the rest of the way, with the troika of Marcus Georges-Hunt, Marin Maric, and Hayk Gyokchyan coming through in the third canto to bring their lead to as high as 18.
Georges-Hunt, now a three-time WASL Sub-Zone League titlist, would go on to finish with 15 points and 7 rebounds. Maric, meanwhile, overcame foul trouble and still chipped in 10 points and 7 rebounds as well.
JOSE ALVARADO REFLECTS ON PELICANS’ SEASON
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado’s postgame interview after the Pelicans’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, April 13 during the 2024-25 NBA season.
Jose Alvarado – Gritty 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EA42aGX3TL
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 13, 2025
JOSH OKOGIE OFFERS THOUGHTS ON HIS SEASON
Watch Josh Okogie’s exit interview following the conclusion of the 2024-25 season for the Charlotte Hornets.
Jose Alvarado – Gritty 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EA42aGX3TL
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 13, 2025
CHRIS BOSH REFLECTS ON HIS TIME WITH TEAM USA
NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh joins Jordan Cornette to reflect on his time playing for Team USA and explain how he’s imparting that level of gratitude to the women playing at the Nike Hoops Summit.
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Chris Bosh DESERVES more respect ‼️
h/t @AndrewDBailey | #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/0RjvEpnBfk
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 16, 2025
Happy Birthday to Jose Alvarado 🎉 pic.twitter.com/HKbZXsgQKI
— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 12, 2025
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
- Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece)
- Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, plays in the NBA)
- Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, currently in France)
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays pro in Lebanon)
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Germany)
- Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Croatia)
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, plays pro in the NBA)
- Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain)
- Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, currently in Belgium)
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey)
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) plays for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.