Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images

THE FLATS – Marcus Georges-Hunt joins Al Riyadi team and makes a big splash in his debut … Jose Alvarado becomes the main man down the stretch in New Orleans … One word to describe Josh Okogie … Chris Bosh visits Final Four Fan Fest and reflects on college hoops 20-plus years later … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

MARCUS GEORGES-HUNT: “NO BETTER PLACE TO BE THAN AL RIYADI”

Marcus Georges-Hunt never thought that he’d find himself suiting up for a team that he’s actually competed against in the FIBA Asia club competition circuit over the last two years.

But playing for a club as storied as Al Riyadi is just too good of an opportunity to pass up, that’s why it came as practically a no-brainer for him to say yes when the reigning BCL Asia champions came calling.

“Different offers came to me. I ended up in China first. And then Riyadi came calling. There was no better place to be,” said the former NBA pro. “I played against them the last two years, I know what they’re about.”

Earlier this month, Georges-Hunt signed with the Yellow Castle after a reunion with the Sichuan Blue Whales in the CBA, marking the first time in his pro career that he’s taken his talents to Lebanon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Riyadi Club (@alriyadiclub)

GEORGES-HUNT SHINES IN HIS AL-RIYADI DEBUT

Marcus Georges-Hunt reintroduced himself as he led Al Riyadi to a 94-79 trouncing of Al Difaa Al Jawi SC to remain perfect in the 2024/2025 FIBA WASL-West Asia League, Tuesday night.

Needing only little time to adjust to the Stade Nouhad Naufal, the former NBA pro finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field for a big announcement of his return to the pan-regional competition.

Fans and pundits of WASL know the wide-bodied wing as an integral piece to Kuwait Club’s back-to-back success in the Gulf League and now, he bolsters a team looking to achieve a three-peat in their Sub-Zone League.

They’ve moved closer to that target after earning their fifth victory in as many outings by keeping their Iraqi counterparts winless with a 0-5 card, making their next three games must-win if they are to stay alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WASL – West Asia Super League (@officialwasl)

ALVARADO TAKES ON ROLE OF PELICANS’ MAIN MAN DOWN STRETCH

Jose Alvarado has played more games in a New Orleans Pelicans’ uniform than anyone else who is available for the rest of this season.

Alvarado, already one of the team’s most popular players, is suddenly the team’s best and most reliable player.

It’s why his name is now the last one called when the starting lineups are introduced at games in the Smoothie King Center.

This is Alvarado’s team now as the Pelicans limp to the finish line of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.

“We count on Jose a lot,” said Pelicans’ coach Willie Green. “We count on him when he’s not starting. We count on him when he’s starting. He’ll have a great opportunity in front of him to finish up the season.”

Last three games for Jose ⤵️ 20 PPG

6.3 APG

9 3PM@AlvaradoJose15 | #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/FQWKpOPxB4 — Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) April 9, 2025

ONE WORD TO DESCRIBE EACH HORNETS PLAYER

Josh Okogie: Steals

Josh Okogie has recorded a steal in every single game he’s been a part of as a Hornet. He’s averaging 2.2 steals per game in the 12 games he has played, including a four-game stretch where he recorded 3+ in each game. Okogie has one year remaining on his deal and has been mentioned as a potential trade piece in the offseason.

Though Okogie has only played 12 games, he has looked like a fantastic piece next to LaMelo Ball over the next few seasons. His three point percentage has gone down since his return from injury, but before that he was shooting at a 42.9% clip from downtown.

Okogie pitches in as a starter for Hornets (CBSSports.com)

Josh Okogie showing off the footwork#HornetsHighlight pic.twitter.com/ToFwGpEY48 — Hornets On FanDuel Sports Network (@FDSN_Hornets) April 5, 2025

CHRIS BOSH ON STATE OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL 22 YEARS AFTER GEORGIA TECH

Twenty-one years later, Chris Bosh still has regrets. Just one year after [his freshman season at] Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets went all the way to the national championship, while Bosh, then a rookie for the Toronto Raptors, could only watch in support.

That 2004 title game between Georgia Tech and UConn took place in San Antonio, Texas. Bosh finds himself back in that city, working with AT&T at its Fan Fest ahead of the 2025 Final Four.

So much has changed with college basketball since Bosh played, and yet there are still a handful of similarities. Auburn has a big man in Johni Broome whose game resembles Bosh’s. Duke has a trio of one-and-done freshmen that are experiencing the pressure Bosh faced in his one season at Georgia Tech, and Houston‘s head coach, Kelvin Sampson, recruited Bosh to come play for him at Oklahoma.

Bosh touched on those storylines in his interview with FOX Sports ahead of Saturday’s Final Four games:

