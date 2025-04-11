Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

Photos courtesy of the NBA via Getty Images
THE FLATS – Marcus Georges-Hunt joins Al Riyadi team and makes a big splash in his debut … Jose Alvarado becomes the main man down the stretch in New Orleans … One word to describe Josh Okogie … Chris Bosh visits Final Four Fan Fest and reflects on college hoops 20-plus years later … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
MARCUS GEORGES-HUNT: “NO BETTER PLACE TO BE THAN AL RIYADI”
Marcus Georges-Hunt never thought that he’d find himself suiting up for a team that he’s actually competed against in the FIBA Asia club competition circuit over the last two years.
But playing for a club as storied as Al Riyadi is just too good of an opportunity to pass up, that’s why it came as practically a no-brainer for him to say yes when the reigning BCL Asia champions came calling.
“Different offers came to me. I ended up in China first. And then Riyadi came calling. There was no better place to be,” said the former NBA pro. “I played against them the last two years, I know what they’re about.”
Earlier this month, Georges-Hunt signed with the Yellow Castle after a reunion with the Sichuan Blue Whales in the CBA, marking the first time in his pro career that he’s taken his talents to Lebanon.
GEORGES-HUNT SHINES IN HIS AL-RIYADI DEBUT
Marcus Georges-Hunt reintroduced himself as he led Al Riyadi to a 94-79 trouncing of Al Difaa Al Jawi SC to remain perfect in the 2024/2025 FIBA WASL-West Asia League, Tuesday night.
Needing only little time to adjust to the Stade Nouhad Naufal, the former NBA pro finished with 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field for a big announcement of his return to the pan-regional competition.
Fans and pundits of WASL know the wide-bodied wing as an integral piece to Kuwait Club’s back-to-back success in the Gulf League and now, he bolsters a team looking to achieve a three-peat in their Sub-Zone League.
They’ve moved closer to that target after earning their fifth victory in as many outings by keeping their Iraqi counterparts winless with a 0-5 card, making their next three games must-win if they are to stay alive.
ALVARADO TAKES ON ROLE OF PELICANS’ MAIN MAN DOWN STRETCH
Jose Alvarado has played more games in a New Orleans Pelicans’ uniform than anyone else who is available for the rest of this season.
Alvarado, already one of the team’s most popular players, is suddenly the team’s best and most reliable player.
It’s why his name is now the last one called when the starting lineups are introduced at games in the Smoothie King Center.
This is Alvarado’s team now as the Pelicans limp to the finish line of one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history.
“We count on Jose a lot,” said Pelicans’ coach Willie Green. “We count on him when he’s not starting. We count on him when he’s starting. He’ll have a great opportunity in front of him to finish up the season.”
Last three games for Jose ⤵️
20 PPG
6.3 APG
9 3PM@AlvaradoJose15 | #ProJackets pic.twitter.com/FQWKpOPxB4
— Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball (@GTMBB) April 9, 2025
ONE WORD TO DESCRIBE EACH HORNETS PLAYER
Josh Okogie: Steals
Josh Okogie has recorded a steal in every single game he’s been a part of as a Hornet. He’s averaging 2.2 steals per game in the 12 games he has played, including a four-game stretch where he recorded 3+ in each game. Okogie has one year remaining on his deal and has been mentioned as a potential trade piece in the offseason.
Though Okogie has only played 12 games, he has looked like a fantastic piece next to LaMelo Ball over the next few seasons. His three point percentage has gone down since his return from injury, but before that he was shooting at a 42.9% clip from downtown.
Josh Okogie showing off the footwork#HornetsHighlight pic.twitter.com/ToFwGpEY48
— Hornets On FanDuel Sports Network (@FDSN_Hornets) April 5, 2025
CHRIS BOSH ON STATE OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL 22 YEARS AFTER GEORGIA TECH
Twenty-one years later, Chris Bosh still has regrets. Just one year after [his freshman season at] Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets went all the way to the national championship, while Bosh, then a rookie for the Toronto Raptors, could only watch in support.
That 2004 title game between Georgia Tech and UConn took place in San Antonio, Texas. Bosh finds himself back in that city, working with AT&T at its Fan Fest ahead of the 2025 Final Four.
So much has changed with college basketball since Bosh played, and yet there are still a handful of similarities. Auburn has a big man in Johni Broome whose game resembles Bosh’s. Duke has a trio of one-and-done freshmen that are experiencing the pressure Bosh faced in his one season at Georgia Tech, and Houston‘s head coach, Kelvin Sampson, recruited Bosh to come play for him at Oklahoma.
Bosh touched on those storylines in his interview with FOX Sports ahead of Saturday’s Final Four games:
#PROJACKETS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Chris Bosh’s legacy will be remembered forever in the history books 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6ZHblndFu3
— Dunk League (@DunkLeague) April 1, 2025
BREAKING: The Toronto Raptors are reportedly finalizing a plan to have Chris Bosh’s jersey retired next season, per multiple sources. No date has been announced yet.
Scottie Barnes will be wearing a different jersey number starting next season. pic.twitter.com/ky9bla1sIT
— BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BASKETBALLonX) April 1, 2025
EuroBasket Pro Yellow Jackets Weekly Update
Courtesy of Eurobasket LLC
Moses Wright (6’10”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) led his Greek team Olympiacos to a victory against the 16th-ranked Maccabi Tel-Aviv (11-23) 99-93 in the Euroleague last Thursday. He recorded 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and made 2 blocks in 25 minutes. Olympiacos S.F.P. Piraeus (24-10) is placed first in the Euroleague. The Regular Season already ended in the Euroleague. It’s Wright’s first season with the team. This year Wright averages 5.3ppg and 2.7rpg in 15 games he played so far.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-21, plays in the NBA) could not help the New Orleans Pelicans (21-58) in their last game on Friday. Despite Alvarado’s very good performance the New Orleans Pelicans (21-58) were badly defeated124-108 on the road by the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the top scorer with 27 points. Alvarado also added 4 rebounds and dished 5 assists. There are only four games left until the end of the NBA Regular Season. So now every game will be critical. Alvarado has relatively good stats this season 10.2ppg, 2.4rpg, 4.7apg and 1.3spg.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, currently in France), who plays in the French Betclic ELITE ProA was not able to help JL Bourg en Bresse (22-2) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the league leader JL Bourg en Bresse was edged 97-95 in Dijon by the much lower-ranked (#8) JDA Dijon. Usher was the top scorer with 20 points. He also added 5 rebounds in 25 minutes; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only Usher’s third season in pro basketball. It’s Usher’s first year with the team. He has relatively good stats this season 14.9ppg, 3.0rpg and 2.1apg in 24 games.
Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16, plays pro in Lebanon) led his Lebanese team Al Riyadi to a victory over the closely-ranked Sagesse (2-3) 100-85 in a derby game in the West Asia Super League last Wednesday. He was MVP of the game. Georges-Hunt scored 27 points (!!!), grabbed 5 rebounds and dished 4 assists. It was the game of the round between two top 4 ranked teams. Sporting Al Riyadi Beirut (6-0) is placed first in the West Asia Super League. So far his team won all six games in the Regular Season. There are only two games left until the end of the West Asia Super League Regular Season. So now every game is very crucial. Georges-Hunt has individually a very good season with high stats. He averages 25.0ppg, 3.5rpg and 3.0apg. Georges-Hunt is a naturalized Virgin Islander.
Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22, plays in Germany) contributed to a SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels’ victory against one of league’s weakest teams Skyliners (7-18) 85-72 in the German BBL on Friday night. Devoe scored 13 points and added 3 assists in 24 minutes. SYNTAINICS MBC Weissenfels (14-11) is placed fifth in the BBL. It was his team’s third consecutive victory in a row. Devoe has very impressive stats this year 16.1ppg, 3.7rpg and 3.5apg in 24 games.
Experienced Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Croatia) helped Split win their game against the closely-ranked Dinamo 94-86 in the Croatian Premijer Liga in Wednesday night’s game. Smith recorded 10 points and added 3 passes. This season Smith averages 6.8ppg, 2.3rpg and 3.0apg.
Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18, plays pro in the NBA) was not able to secure a victory for the Charlotte Hornets (19-61) in their last game. Despite Okogie’s good performance the Charlotte Hornets were crushed124-100 in Memphis by the Grizzlies. He recorded 12 points in a mere 19 minutes. Okogie has relatively good stats this year 8.4ppg, 2.6rpg, 1.2apg and 2.0spg in 13 games. He is a naturalized Nigerian.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain) couldn’t help MoraBanc Andorra in their game against Joventut in the Spanish Liga Endesa. He scored 9 points and grabbed 5 rebounds. His team was defeated 99-86. This season Lammers averages 8.6ppg, 5.0rpg and 1.2bpg.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, currently in Belgium) helped his Belgian team Kangoeroes Basket Mechelen edge the league leader Kortrijk 93-91 in the BNXT League in Wednesday night’s game. Heath scored 14 points, made 4 passes and 5 steals in 43 minutes. This year Heath averages 10.0ppg, 2.3rpg, 3.7apg and 1.5spg in 26 games.
Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15, plays pro in Turkey) helped TED Ankara win their game against the league outsider Anka Spor crushing them 99-58 in the Turkish TBL (second division) last Saturday. Gueye scored 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. This season Gueye has very high stats. He averages 16.9ppg, 9.4rpg, 3.2apg, 1.5bpg and 1.2spg.
Other former Georgia Institute of Technology players, who play in pro basketball:
- Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22) plays for Saint-Quentin Basket-Ball in French Betclic ELITE ProA
- Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07) played for Phoenix Suns in the NBA last year
- Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14) plays for Fujian Sturgeons in Chinese CBA
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-F/C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F/C-1998, played in 2023-23) plays for Windrose Giants Antwerp in Belgian Pro Basketball League
- Rodney Howard (6’11”-F, played in 2020-23) plays for Craiova in Romanian Liga Nationala
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) played for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League last year
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) plays for Esgueira in Portuguese Liga Betclic
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Chihuahua Dorados in Mexican LBE
- Glen Rice Jr. (6’6”-F-1991, played in 2009-12) plays for Brillantes in Venezuelan SPB
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) played for Toros Del Valle in Colombian Liga WPlay last year
Notice: The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Institute of Technology basketball alumni.