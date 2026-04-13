Ramble The Night to Feature Georgia Tech Coaches, Staff

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech coaches and athletics staff will attend alumni events throughout the metro Atlanta area and beyond on Thursday as part of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association’s Ramble The Night.

Ramble The Night is an opportunity for Georgia Tech alumni to connect with Yellow Jackets in their community and join alumni networks around the world for a global gathering of Tech alums.

Georgia Tech coaches and athletics staff will celebrate Ramble The Night with Tech alumni at the following metro Atlanta locations from 6-8 p.m.:

Atlanta Intown

New Realm Brewing Co. (550 Somerset Terrace NE)

Coaches/staff scheduled to be in attendance: AD Ryan Alpert, football head coach Brent Key, men’s basketball head coach Scott Cross, football assistant coaches Chris Weinke, Tim Salem and Nathan Brock, executive associate AD Charles Nieves

Atlanta North Metro

Mutation Brewery (5825 Roswell Road NE, Sandy Springs)

Coaches/staff scheduled to be in attendance: Executive deputy AD Brent Jones, football assistant coaches Allen Mogridge and Vinnie Sunseri

Alpharetta/West Lanier

Six Bridges Brewery (11455 Lakefield Drive, Johns Creek)

Staff scheduled to be in attendance: Executive associate AD Robby Poteat

Roswell

The Home of Angela and Brian Medley (Address to be provided upon registration)

Coaches/staff scheduled to be in attendance: Women’s basketball head coach Karen Blair, volleyball head coach Michelle Collier, executive associate AD Joeleen Akin

Cobb County

The Third Door (131 Church Street, Marietta)

Coaches/staff scheduled to be in attendance: Football assistant coach Brian Bohannon, football staff members Pat Boyle and Josh Thompson

DeKalb County

Spectre Brewing Arts (630 East Lake Drive, Decatur)

Staff scheduled to be in attendance: Executive associate AD Simit Shah

Additionally, representatives from Georgia Tech men’s and women’s tennis are expected to attend the North Carolina Triangle event at Carolina Ale House in Cary (participants TBA based on ACC Tennis Championships schedule).

To register for a Ramble The Night event or find additional events across the globe, click HERE.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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