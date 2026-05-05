Georgia Tech Nears Perfection in Academic Progress Rate

THE FLATS – Thirteen of Georgia Tech’s 15 teams have perfect single-year scores in the most recent Academic Progress Rate (APR) data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

APR is an annual scorecard of academic achievement calculated for all NCAA Division I sports teams. It measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport. APR scores are measured on a scale of 1,000 with the threshold for penalties set at 930. The most recent scores are based on the 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

Highlights of Georgia Tech’s APR success include:

13-of-15 programs* – baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, golf, softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track and field, women’s track and field and volleyball – with perfect single-year APRs of 1,000 (up from nine in 2023-24);

13-of-15 programs – women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track and field, women’s track and field and volleyball – with multiyear APR scores that surpass or equal the national average in their respective sports;

14-of-15 programs matched or surpassed their 2023-24 multiyear APR scores.

Leading the way for Georgia Tech are six programs – men’s cross country, golf, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track and field – that boast perfect multiyear APRs of 1,000 and received NCAA Public Recognition Awards for having multiyear APRs that rank in the top 10% nationally in their respective sports.

Remarkably, Tech golf has had a perfect APR of 1,000 each of the 22 years since the metric was introduced. Men’s tennis’ multiyear APR remains at 1,000 for the eighth-straight year, while men’s cross country and track and field have achieved a 1,000 multiyear APR for each of the last three years and women’s swimming and diving has a perfect multiyear APR for the second year in a row.

In all, 13 Tech programs that have multiyear APR scores that exceed or match their sport’s national average. Men’s track and field exceeds the national average in its sport by an extraordinary 22 points (multiyear APR of 1,000 vs. national average of 975), while men’s cross country (plus-15 – 1,000 vs. 985), men’s tennis (plus-14 – 1,000 vs.986), golf (plus-12 – 1,000 vs. 988) and men’s swimming and diving (plus-11 – 997 vs. 986) are all at least 10 points higher than the national average of their respective sports.

The impressive APR data is the latest in a long line of recent academic achievements for Georgia Tech athletics. In each of the last four years, Tech has set or matched an institutional record for its NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR), with its latest GSR coming in at 94%, surpassing the national average of 90%.

Additionally, Georgia Tech student-athletes posted a 3.30 grade point average during the fall 2025 semester, matching a Tech athletics’ record for the third-straight term, while all 13 of the Yellow Jackets’ programs^ achieved a 3.0 team GPA or higher for the first time in history.

GEORGIA TECH MULTIYEAR APR SCORES (2021-22 through 2024-25)

Men’s Cross Country: 1,000 (national average: 985)

Golf: 1,000 (national average: 988)

Women’s Swimming & Diving: 1,000 (national average: 993)

Men’s Tennis: 1,000 (national average: 986)

Women’s Tennis: 1,000 (national average: 993)

Men’s Track & Field: 1,000 (national average: 978)

Women’s Cross Country: 997 (national average: 990)

Men’s Swimming & Diving: 997 (national average: 986)

Volleyball: 995 (national average: 990)

Softball: 994 (national average: 989)

Women’s Track & Field: 993 (national average: 984)

Women’s Basketball: 989 (national average: 984)

Baseball: 978 (national average: 980)

Football: 977 (national average: 971)

Men’s Basketball: 967 (national average: 971)

* for APR reporting purposes, indoor and outdoor track and field are combined

^ for internal reporting purposes, cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field are combined

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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