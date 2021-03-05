Rally Falls Short for Jackets in First ACC Loss

Box Score (.pdf)

THE FLATS – No. 10 Georgia Tech was unable to overcome seven runs by No. 1 Louisville in the opening two frames, dropping the series opener 13-6 on Friday night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Yellow Jackets (6-3, 3-1 ACC) once again struggled early with walks, issuing 10 overall for the game, while the Cardinals (7-2, 1-0 ACC) capitalized on the base paths with five stolen bases once in position.

Despite the slow start, the bats did come around, scoring five of their six runs in the seventh and eighth innings. True freshman Jake DeLeo led the way with a 2-for-3 day for two RBI, while Tres Gonzalez and Drew Compton also had two hits, with Compton hitting a solo home run in the second inning.

On the mound, starter LHP Brant Hurter (1-1) surrendered seven runs on three hits, walking four and striking out three. But Tech got life at the end from relief pitchers LHP Josiah Siegel (2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R), RHP Dawson Brown (0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R) and RHP John Medich (1 H, 2 R, 2 K).

The top-10 matchup continues when the Yellow Jackets look to even things up against the Cardinals on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Postgame Notes:

Josiah Siegel went a career-long 2.2 innings (prev. 1.1 vs. Tennessee Tech 2020) and faced a career-high 12 batters (prev. 7 vs. Tennessee Tech 2020).

Multimedia:

Head Coach Danny Hall Postgame Press Conference

