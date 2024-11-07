Promotional Events Set for 2024-25 Tech Men’s Basketball

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech begins its second season Wednesday under new head coach Damon Stoudamire, and every Yellow Jackets game will be marked not only by an exciting brand of basketball, but every night at McCamish Pavilion will be marked by thrilling promotional events geared toward fans and students alike.

The fun begins Nov. 15 as Georgia Tech hosts state rival Georgia at 8 p.m. The Yellow Jackets will officially retire the No. 4 jersey of the legendary Dennis Scott in a halftime ceremony, and to mark the occasion, rally towels bearing the image of Scott’s jersey will be given to the first 2,000 fans through the doors. The annual Michael Isenhour Toy Drive will also be held that evening (see details).

Tech will offer a wrapping paper giveaway in anticipation of the holiday season Nov. 27 when the Yellow Jackets host Charleston Southern, and fans are encouraged to wear their ugly sweaters for the Jackets’ ACC home opener vs. Duke on Dec. 21.

Two major giveaways for students-only will happen in January, Georgia Tech bucket hats on Jan. 14 when the Jackets’ entertain Clemson, and gold T-shirts for Gold Out Night when Virginia Tech comes to town on Jan. 22. Wear White Night is set for Feb. 15 when new ACC member California comes to McCamish Pavilion.

Other giveaway nights include Slap Koozies for Boston College on Jan. 4 and Swirler Flags for Virginia Tech on Jan. 22, both to the first 2,000 fans through the doors.

Major theme nights include Suits and Sneakers night for Coaches vs. Cancer (Louisville on Feb. 1), which will also be Sneakerhead Night in which fans will be encouraged to show off their best sneakers at the game; Coaching for Literacy (Stanford on Feb. 12), in which fans who donate a book will receive $5 off one ticket; Scout Day (California on Feb. 15), for which Boy and Girls Scouts will receive a promo code for a discount ticket; and Alumni Appreciation Day and Greek Night (Miami on March 4).

Junior Jacket Days are scheduled for North Florida on Nov. 10, Alabama A&M on Dec. 28, Boston College on Jan. 4 and California on Feb. 15.

Season ticket memberships remain available, along with Tech’s 6- and 9-game mini plans. Single-game tickets start as low as $12, and every home game on the schedule is available, including Tech’s ACC opener against Duke on Dec. 21.