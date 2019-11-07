ProJackets Football Report: Week 9

THE FLATS — Despite the Browns lack of wins, Morgan Burnett continues his impressive play of late, leading Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets as the NFL reaches Week 9.

For the third-straight week, Burnett took down three or more opponents when he tallied four combined tackles on Sunday in the 24-19 loss to Denver, including three solo tackles.

Harrison Butker helped the Chiefs get back on the winning track in an absolute barn-burner, hitting the game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expired to down Minnesota 26-23. Butker finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 for field goals in addition to his two extra-points. He also boomed six kickoffs at a 65.0 average for six touchbacks.

Also helping lead their team back into the win column was Darren Waller, who helped the Raiders down Detroit 31-24. He hauled in two receptions for 52 yards – his sixth 50-yard receiving this season – including a 31-yarder early.

Winners of three of its last five games, Indianapolis got another win on Sunday when the Colts down Cleveland 24-19 at home. Defensive end Adam Gotsis made his return to the field after a four-week hiatus, recording two tackles (one solo, one assisted) overall for the game.

