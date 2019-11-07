ProJackets Football Report: Week 9

THE FLATS — Despite the Browns lack of wins, Morgan Burnett continues his impressive play of late, leading Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets as the NFL reaches Week 9.
For the third-straight week, Burnett took down three or more opponents when he tallied four combined tackles on Sunday in the 24-19 loss to Denver, including three solo tackles.
Harrison Butker helped the Chiefs get back on the winning track in an absolute barn-burner, hitting the game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expired to down Minnesota 26-23. Butker finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 for field goals in addition to his two extra-points. He also boomed six kickoffs at a 65.0 average for six touchbacks.
Also helping lead their team back into the win column was Darren Waller, who helped the Raiders down Detroit 31-24. He hauled in two receptions for 52 yards – his sixth 50-yard receiving this season – including a 31-yarder early.
Winners of three of its last five games, Indianapolis got another win on Sunday when the Colts down Cleveland 24-19 at home. Defensive end Adam Gotsis made his return to the field after a four-week hiatus, recording two tackles (one solo, one assisted) overall for the game.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 9 STATS
|2019 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Browns 19,
Broncos 24
GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 1
Total: 0
Assisted: 1
Broncos (3-6)
|GP: 5
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 3
Total: 1
Assisted: 2
|Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton
|Browns 24,
Broncos 19
GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 4
Total: 3
Assisted: 1
Browns (2-6)
|GP: 6
GS: 6
Combined Tackles: 28
Total: 16
Assisted: 12
Sacks: 2.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Vikings 23,
Chiefs 26
GP: 1
FG Attempts: 4
FG Made: 4
Long: 54
PAT: 2
KO: 6
Avg: 65.0
Touchbacks: 6
Chiefs (6-3)
|GP: 9
FG Attempts: 22
FG Made: 19
Long: 54
PAT: 27
KO: 55
Avg: 62.7
Touchbacks: 41
|Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Browns 19,
Broncos 24
GP: 1
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 1
Assisted: 1
Broncos (3-6)
|GP: 5
GS: 3
Combined: 7
Total: 4
Assisted: 3
|Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek
|Colts 24,
Steelers 26
Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)
Colts (5-3)
|GP: 0
GS: 0
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Patriots 20,
Ravens 37
GP: 1
GS: 1
Patriots (8-1)
|GP: 8
GS: 8
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 20,
Panthers 30
DNP
Titans (4-5)
|GP: 4
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 4
Total: 3
Assisted: 1
|Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New York Jets
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens
|Cowboys 22,
Jets 24
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 42
Receiving Yards: 19
Jets (2-6)
|GP: 6
GS: 5
Receptions: 19
Receiving Yards: 232
Average/Catch: 12.2
Longest Reception: 33
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Lions 24,
Raiders 31
GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 2
Receiving Yards: 52
Raiders (4-4)
|GP: 8
GS: 8
Receptions: 48
Receiving Yards: 548
Average/Catch: 11.4
Longest Reception: 48
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 7
