#ProJackets Football Report: Week 9

THE FLATS — Despite the Browns lack of wins, Morgan Burnett continues his impressive play of late, leading Georgia Tech’s #ProJackets as the NFL reaches Week 9.

For the third-straight week, Burnett took down three or more opponents when he tallied four combined tackles on Sunday in the 24-19 loss to Denver, including three solo tackles.

Harrison Butker helped the Chiefs get back on the winning track in an absolute barn-burner, hitting the game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expired to down Minnesota 26-23. Butker finished the game a perfect 4-for-4 for field goals in addition to his two extra-points. He also boomed six kickoffs at a 65.0 average for six touchbacks.

Also helping lead their team back into the win column was Darren Waller, who helped the Raiders down Detroit 31-24. He hauled in two receptions for 52 yards – his sixth 50-yard receiving this season – including a 31-yarder early.

Winners of three of its last five games, Indianapolis got another win on Sunday when the Colts down Cleveland 24-19 at home. Defensive end Adam Gotsis made his return to the field after a four-week hiatus, recording two tackles (one solo, one assisted) overall for the game.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 9 STATS2019 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Browns 19,
Broncos 24

GP: 1
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 1
Total: 0
Assisted: 1

Broncos (3-6)		GP: 5
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 3
Total: 1
Assisted: 2
Morgan Burnett
#42 | SS
Cleveland Browns
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Packers), 3rd round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: North Clayton		Browns 24,
Broncos 19

GP: 1
GS: 1
Combined Tackles: 4
Total: 3
Assisted: 1

Browns (2-6)		GP: 6
GS: 6
Combined Tackles: 28
Total: 16
Assisted: 12
Sacks: 2.0
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Vikings 23,
Chiefs 26

GP: 1
FG Attempts: 4
FG Made: 4
Long: 54
PAT: 2
KO: 6
Avg: 65.0
Touchbacks: 6

Chiefs (6-3)		GP: 9
FG Attempts: 22
FG Made: 19
Long: 54
PAT: 27
KO: 55
Avg: 62.7
Touchbacks: 41
Adam Gotsis
#99 | DT
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Browns 19,
Broncos 24

GP: 1
Combined Tackles: 2
Total: 1
Assisted: 1

Broncos (3-6)		GP: 5
GS: 3
Combined: 7
Total: 4
Assisted: 3
Isaiah Johnson
#38 | DB
Indianapolis Colts
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2015
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-14
High School: Sandy Creek		Colts 24,
Steelers 26

Placed on IR list on Sept. 2 (facial injury)

Colts (5-3)		GP: 0
GS: 0
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Patriots 20,
Ravens 37

GP: 1
GS: 1

Patriots (8-1)		GP: 8
GS: 8
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Titans 20,
Panthers 30

DNP

Titans (4-5)		GP: 4
GS: 0
Combined Tackles: 4
Total: 3
Assisted: 1
Demaryius Thomas
#87 | WR
New York Jets
Bio
NFL Draft: 2010 (Broncos), 1st round
Experience: 10th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2007-09
High School: West Laurens		Cowboys 22,
Jets 24

GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 42
Receiving Yards: 19

Jets (2-6)		GP: 6
GS: 5
Receptions: 19
Receiving Yards: 232
Average/Catch: 12.2
Longest Reception: 33
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Oakland Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 3rd season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		Lions 24,
Raiders 31

GP: 1
GS: 1
Receptions: 2
Receiving Yards: 52

Raiders (4-4)		GP: 8
GS: 8
Receptions: 48
Receiving Yards: 548
Average/Catch: 11.4
Longest Reception: 48
Receiving Touchdowns: 3
Rushing Attempts: 1
Rushing Yards: 7

ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

RELATED HEADLINES
November 7, 2019 Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 39)

This week's edition previews Teach football vs. UVA and red-hot GT volleyball vs. No. 2 Pitt

Podcast: From the Flats (Episode 39)
November 7, 2019 Inside The Chart: Center of Attention

David Curry leads Georgia Tech in tackles, but it’s the little things that have made him the unsung

Inside The Chart: Center of Attention
