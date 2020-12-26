ProJackets Football Report: Week 16

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 16 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

This week, defensive end Adam Gotsis put together another strong week despite a loss to Baltimore for the Jaguars. Gotsis hauled down four offensive players, including three solo, for the fourth game with four or more tackles this season.

Providing #ProJackets with more action on defense was outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, who recorded his fourth sack of the season (third-straight week with 1.0) to go along with four tackles and a forced fumble. It’s the second-straight week Attaochu has taken down four players.

Kicker Harrison Butker remained steady for the red-hot Chiefs as they won their ninth-straight game. Butker was a perfect 3-for-3 on PATs and hit his lone field goal as well.

Rookie Nathan Cottrell continues to be a effective on special teams for the Jaguars, returning his fourth kick of the season on Sunday for 19 yards. He also recorded a tackle as he played 100 percent of special teams snaps.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.