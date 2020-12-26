Open search form
#ProJackets Football Report: Week 16

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 16 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

This week, defensive end Adam Gotsis put together another strong week despite a loss to Baltimore for the Jaguars. Gotsis hauled down four offensive players, including three solo, for the fourth game with four or more tackles this season.

Providing #ProJackets with more action on defense was outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, who recorded his fourth sack of the season (third-straight week with 1.0) to go along with four tackles and a forced fumble. It’s the second-straight week Attaochu has taken down four players.

Kicker Harrison Butker remained steady for the red-hot Chiefs as they won their ninth-straight game. Butker was a perfect 3-for-3 on PATs and hit his lone field goal as well.

Rookie Nathan Cottrell continues to be a effective on special teams for the Jaguars, returning his fourth kick of the season on Sunday for 19 yards. He also recorded a tackle as he played 100 percent of special teams snaps.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.

NFLPLAYERWEEK 15 STATS2020 SEASON STATS
Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll		Bills 48, Broncos 19

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 4
Solo: 3
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1.0

Broncos (5-9)		GP: 11
Total Tackles: 24
Solo: 19
Assisted: 5
Tackles for Loss: 6
Sacks: 4.0
Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster		Chiefs 32, Saints 29

GP: 1
FGs: 1
PATs: 3

Chiefs (13-1)		GP: 13
FGs Made: 23
FGs Attempted: 59
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 39
KO: 87
Avg: 63.4
TB: 65
Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West		Jaguars 14, Ravens 40

GP: 1
Kick Returns: 1
Return Yards: 19
Tackles: 1

Jaguars (1-13)		GP: 6
Total Tackles: 4
Solo: 3
Assisted: 1

Kick Returns: 4
Return Yards: 69
Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham		Jaguars 14, Ravens 40

Made two special teams snaps

Jaguars (1-13)		GP: 7
Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew		Jaguars 14, Ravens 40

GP: 1
Total Tackles: 4
Solo: 1
Assisted: 3

Jaguars (1-13)		GP: 14
Total Tackles: 34
Solo: 15
Assisted: 19
Tackles for Loss: 4
Passes Defended: 1
Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central		Patriots 12, Dolphins 22

GP: 1

Patriots (6-8)		GP: 12
GS: 12
Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County		Lions 25, Titans 46

Played 15 special teams snaps

Titans (9-4)		GP: 14
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 3
Assisted: 0
Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb		Chargers 30, Raiders 27

GP: 1
Receptions: 12
Receiving Yards: 150
Avg.: 16.7
Receiving TDs: 1

Raiders (7-7)		GP: 14
Receptions: 93
Receiving Yards: 967
Avg.: 10.4
Longest Reception: 38
Receiving TDs: 8

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

