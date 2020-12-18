ProJackets Football Report: Week 15

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 14 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

This week, outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu led the way for former Yellow Jackets, tying a season-high with four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the Broncos 32-27 win over Carolina.

Tight end Darren Waller inches towards the 1,000-yard receiving mark as he hauled in nine catches for 150 yards and one touchdown in the 30-27 setback to the Chargers on Thursday night. It’s the second time in three weeks Waller has crossed the century mark receiving and his third touchdown catch in three weeks.

Defensive end Adam Gotsis continued his strong play as he recorded three tackles in Jacksonville’s 31-10 loss to the Titans. He has nine tackles in three weeks now. Gotsis’ rookie teammate Nathan Cottrell returned his third kick of the season for 16 yards, bringing his total return yardage to 50 this year.

As the Chiefs extended their winning streak to eight games, kicker Harrison Butker was once again automatic, knocking down all four of his extra points and his lone field goal attempt — a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter to seal the 33-27 victory over Miami.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.