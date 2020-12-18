ProJackets Football Report: Week 15

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 14 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.
This week, outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu led the way for former Yellow Jackets, tying a season-high with four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the Broncos 32-27 win over Carolina.
Tight end Darren Waller inches towards the 1,000-yard receiving mark as he hauled in nine catches for 150 yards and one touchdown in the 30-27 setback to the Chargers on Thursday night. It’s the second time in three weeks Waller has crossed the century mark receiving and his third touchdown catch in three weeks.
Defensive end Adam Gotsis continued his strong play as he recorded three tackles in Jacksonville’s 31-10 loss to the Titans. He has nine tackles in three weeks now. Gotsis’ rookie teammate Nathan Cottrell returned his third kick of the season for 16 yards, bringing his total return yardage to 50 this year.
As the Chiefs extended their winning streak to eight games, kicker Harrison Butker was once again automatic, knocking down all four of his extra points and his lone field goal attempt — a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter to seal the 33-27 victory over Miami.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 14 STATS
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Broncos 32, Panthers 27
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 4
Solo: 4
Assisted: 0
Tackles for Loss: 2
Sacks: 1.0
Broncos (5-8)
|GP: 10
Total Tackles: 20
Solo: 16
Assisted: 4
Tackles for Loss: 6
Sacks: 3.0
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Chiefs 33, Dolphins 27
GP: 1
FGs: 1
PATs: 4
Chiefs (12-1)
|GP: 12
FGs Made: 22
FGs Attempted: 58
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 36
KO: 83
Avg: 63.2
TB: 59
|Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West
|Titans 31, Jaguars 10
GP: 1
Kick Returns: 1
Return Yards: 16
Jaguars (1-12)
|GP: 5
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 2
Assisted: 1
Kick Returns: 3
Return Yards: 50
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Titans 31, Jaguars 10
DNP
Jaguars (1-12)
|GP: 6
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Titans 31, Jaguars 10
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 0
Assisted: 3
Jaguars (1-12)
|GP: 13
Total Tackles: 30
Solo: 12
Assisted: 18
Tackles for Loss: 4
Passes Defended: 1
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Patriots 3, Rams 3
GP: 1
Patriots (6-7)
|GP: 11
GS: 11
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Titans 31, Jaguars 10
Played 18 special teams snaps
Titans (8-4)
|GP: 13
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 3
Assisted: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Chargers 30, Raiders 27
GP: 1
Receptions: 12
Receiving Yards: 150
Avg.: 16.7
Receiving TDs: 1
Raiders (7-7)
|GP: 14
Receptions: 93
Receiving Yards: 967
Avg.: 10.4
Longest Reception: 38
Receiving TDs: 8
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
