ProJackets Football Report: Week 10

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 10 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.
Tight end Darren Waller led the way for former Jackets by hauling in his fourth touchdown catch of the season as the Raiders downed the Chargers 31-26. He finished the day with five receptions for 22 yards on the day.
Kicker Harrison Butker and the Chiefs also got a win on Sunday when Kansas City outlasted Carolina 33-31 at home. Butker finished 2-for-3 on field goals, including a massive 55-yarder, and 3-for-4 on PATs, also booming seven kickoffs for five touchbacks.
Linebacker/gunner Jeremiah Attaochu continued to be a special teams menace for the Broncos, recording his ninth solo tackle of the season in his return to Atlanta. Defensive end Adam Gotsis and the Jaguars lost a 27-25 nailbiter as Gotsis recorded his ninth tackle of the year.
Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.
|NFL
|PLAYER
|WEEK 9 STATS
|2020 SEASON STATS
|Jeremiah Attaochu
#97 | LB
Denver Broncos
Bio
NFL Draft: 2014 (Chargers), 2nd round
Experience: 7th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2010-13
High School: Archbishop Carroll
|Broncos 27, Falcons 34
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Assisted: 0
Broncos (3-5)
|GP: 5
Total Tackles: 10
Solo: 9
Assisted: 1
Sacks: 1
|Harrison Butker
#7 | K
Kansas City Chiefs
Bio
NFL Draft: 2017 (Panthers), 7th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2013-16
High School: Westminster
|Panthers 31, Chiefs 33
GP: 1
FGs Made: 2
FGs Attempted: 3
Longest FG: 55
PATs: 3
KO: 7
Avg: 67.0
TB: 5
Chiefs (8-1)
|GP: 9
FGs Made: 15
FGs Attempted: 17
Longest FG: 58
PATs: 27
KO: 57
Avg: 63.6
TB: 40
|Nathan Cottrell
#31 | RB
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: UDFA
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2016-19
High School: Knoxville West
|Texans 27, Jaguars 25
Non-active roster
Jaguars (1-7)
|GP: 1
|Tyler Davis
#87 | TE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2019 (Jaguars), 7th round
Experience: 1st season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2019
High School: Mepham
|Texans 27, Jaguars 25
Played 15 special teams snaps.
Jaguars (1-7)
|GP: 5
|Adam Gotsis
#96 | DE
Jacksonville Jaguars
Bio
NFL Draft: 2016 (Broncos), 2nd round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Kew
|Texans 27, Jaguars 25
GP: 1
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Assisted: 0
Jaguars (1-7)
|GP: 8
Total Tackles: 15
Solo: 9
Assisted: 6
Tackles for Loss: 4
Passes Defended: 1
|Shaq Mason
#69 | OG
New England Patriots
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Patriots), 4th round
Experience: 6th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2011-14
High School: Columbia Central
|Patriots 30, Jets 27
GP: 1
Patriots (3-5)
|GP: 8
GS: 8
|Chris Milton
#28 | CB
Tennessee Titans
Bio
NFL Draft: Undrafted, 2016
Experience: 5th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: Charlton County
|Bears 17, Titans 24
Played 20 special teams snaps
Total Tackles: 1
Solo: 1
Assisted: 0
Titans (6-2)
|GP: 8
Total Tackles: 3
Solo: 3
Assisted: 0
|Darren Waller
#83 | TE
Vegas Raiders
Bio
NFL Draft: 2015 (Ravens), 6th round
Experience: 4th season
Status: Active
Years at Tech: 2012-15
High School: North Cobb
|Raiders 31, Chargers 26
GP: 1
Receptions: 5
Receiving Yards: 22
Avg.: 4.4
Receiving TDs: 1
Raiders (5-3)
|GP: 8
Receptions: 50
Receiving Yards: 394
Avg.: 7.9
Longest Reception: 23
Receiving TDs: 4
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook,Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.