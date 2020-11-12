ProJackets Football Report: Week 10

THE FLATS — The National Football League continues its run through the season as several former Yellow Jackets impressed heading into Week 10 in this week’s #ProJackets Football Report, presented by GEICO.

Tight end Darren Waller led the way for former Jackets by hauling in his fourth touchdown catch of the season as the Raiders downed the Chargers 31-26. He finished the day with five receptions for 22 yards on the day.

Kicker Harrison Butker and the Chiefs also got a win on Sunday when Kansas City outlasted Carolina 33-31 at home. Butker finished 2-for-3 on field goals, including a massive 55-yarder, and 3-for-4 on PATs, also booming seven kickoffs for five touchbacks.

Linebacker/gunner Jeremiah Attaochu continued to be a special teams menace for the Broncos, recording his ninth solo tackle of the season in his return to Atlanta. Defensive end Adam Gotsis and the Jaguars lost a 27-25 nailbiter as Gotsis recorded his ninth tackle of the year.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters to start this year.