ProJackets Football Report: Preseason Week 4

THE FLATS — Georgia Tech #ProJackets and the National Football League wrapped up the preseason schedule on Saturday and will now go full-speed ahead toward the regular season.

Having his best game of the preseason in also his first start was Kansas City Chiefs’ linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. Attaochu and the Chiefs fell by one touchdown 27-20 to the Packers, but the sixth-season linebacker took eight players to the ground, six of which were solo tackles. Perhaps most impressively, Attaochu got behind the line of scrimmage twice to make big plays, recording two sacks on the day.

Keeping with the Chiefs, kicker Harrison Butker wrapped up the preseason in consistent fashion, knocking down two field goals (one from 43 yards) and was 2-for-2 on PATs. With it being the final game of the preseason, Butker was not the primary kickoff man for the game.

Also having a big game defensively was Colts’ defensive back Isaiah Johnson. In the 13-6 win over the Bengals, Johnson dragged five opponents down (all solo), giving him 11 solo tackles on the preseason.

After taking in most of the preseason on the unable to play list for the Patriots, Demaryius Thomas finally took the field on Thursday and looked no worse for wear, hauling in seven receptions for 87 years and two touchdowns, including a 35-yard bomb in the second quarter.

Recent graduate Anree Saint-Amour got his first start with the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, tallying a two solo tackles in the 27-23 loss to Buffalo. Indianapolis Colts’ defensive back D.J. White had his best game on the preseason since Game 1, wrapping things up with two solo tackles in the 20-7 loss to the Ravens.

The biggest off-the-field #ProJackets news came on Wednesday when Michael Johnson announced his retirement after 10 years in the NFL and nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

TRANSACTIONS:

Saint-Amour did not make the Vikings’ 53-man roster, but was selected to Minnesota’s initial 2019 practice squad.

White did not make the Redskins’ final 53-man roster.

Thomas was initially cut with “the intention of bringing him back,” and NESN is already reporting that they are indeed re-signing him.

Johnson did not make the final Colts’ 53-man roster.

Below is a complete list of the Football #ProJackets who were on NFL rosters this preseason.