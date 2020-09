#BestOfGT: Georgia Tech cross country’s third meet of the 2017 season saw the Yellow Jacket men finish 10th, with the women taking 11th in the 40-plus field at the Paul Short Invitational in Pennsylvania. The men were once again paced by an impressive showing from Nahom Solomon, who finished fourth overall clocking in at 23:41. Amy Ruiz raced to a 37th-place finish and a time of 20:40 as the Jackets top women’s runner.