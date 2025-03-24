Drosky to Take Reins of Cross Country/Track and Field Programs

THE FLATS – Alan Drosky , a Georgia Tech alumnus, letterwinner and longtime head coach of the Yellow Jackets’ men’s and women’s cross country and women’s track and field programs, will become head coach for Tech’s full cross country and track and field programs upon men’s head coach Grover Hinsdale’s retirement at the end of the 2025 season.

“We’re proud and excited to appoint Alan Drosky as the head coach for Georgia Tech’s cross country and track and field programs,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics J Batt said. “Coach Drosky is a Tech Hall of Famer and one of the nation’s premier track and field coaches, having mentored numerous national champions, all-Americans and ACC titlists during his three-plus decades as the head coach of our men’s and women’s cross country teams and women’s track and field program. Coach Drosky is the right person to carry on the long tradition of Georgia Tech cross country and track and field, on and off the track.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to become the head coach for Georgia Tech’s full track and field/cross country program upon Coach Hinsdale’s retirement in July,” Drosky said. “My love for the Institute and for this program runs deep. I still cherish my days on The Flats when I had the privilege of wearing the uniform, and have been grateful for every day since then to be able to call this place home. Coach Hinsdale has been a great leader, so I have big shoes to fill. We will strive for excellence in everything we do in sport, in school and in life. I also want to express my sincere appreciation to director of athletics J Batt and Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera for believing that I am the right individual to chart the course for our program into the future.”

Drosky is currently in his 33rd season as Georgia Tech’s men’s and women’s cross country coach and 29th season at the helm of the women’s track and field program. In his time leading the women’s track and field program since 1996, Tech student-athletes have won four national championships, earned 73 all-America honors and claimed 84 Atlantic Coast Conference titles. As the leader of the Yellow Jackets’ cross country teams since 1992, he has mentored four all-Americans, 12 NCAA qualifiers, 20 all-ACC performers and 54 all-South Region selections. Prior to him taking over the cross country teams, Georgia Tech had never had an NCAA qualifier.

Under his tutelage in 2002, Georgia Tech’s women won the ACC Indoor Track and Field championship, which remains the only ACC team title in the Yellow Jackets’ cross country and track and field history (men or women). Most recently, he’s led the Jackets to final top-25 rankings in women’s outdoor track and field (No. 19 in 2019) and cross country (No. 20 in 2020).

Additionally, Drosky’s teams (men’s and women’s cross country, women’s track and field) have combined to be named national all-academic teams by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) 32 times since 2005 and seven student-athletes have been named Academic All-America.

Prior to his long head-coaching tenure, Drosky began his career as a graduate assistant (1987-99) and assistant coach (1990-91 – cross country, 1990-95 – women’s track and field) at Tech.

A Riverdale, Ga. native, Drosky has been a part of the Georgia Tech community for 40 years. Widely recognized as one of the most outstanding distance runners in Tech history, he lettered for the Yellow Jackets in cross country and track and field from 1985-87. A three-time team captain, he earned all-America honors twice, finishing sixth nationally in the indoor mile in 1986 and 12th nationally in the outdoor 1500m in 1987. He also won the ACC championship in the indoor mile in 1987.

He holds bachelor’s (industrial management – 1987) and master’s (management – 1989) degrees from Georgia Tech and was inducted into Tech’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.

Prior to his arrival at Tech, he was a Georgia state high school champion in the mile at Riverdale H.S.

Drosky is married to the former Kim Bohanon, who ran cross country at Georgia State. They have two daughters, Hayley and Hannah.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.