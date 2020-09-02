PHOTOS: T&F Buddy Fowlkes Gallery

Douglas “Buddy” Fowlkes was the head track & field coach at Georgia Tech for nearly three decades (1965-1992). Fowlkes’ list of accomplishments include three Olympic medalists, two World Record holders, 10 NCAA national champions, 50 All Americans, 77 Atlantic Coast Conference champions and 126 All-ACC selections. Fowlkes made a name for himself at Georgia Tech as an athlete before earning his reputation as a coach. He remains one of only two athletes to ever win high point honors in three SEC track & field championship meets (Harvey Glance, now the head coach at Auburn, is the other). He set SEC all-time individual high-point honors that stood for 33 years and won the SEC long jump title three times.