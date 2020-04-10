PHOTOS: Jackets Share Olympia Fields Title

#BestofGT – No. 3 Georgia Tech held on to claim a share of the championship of the Olympia Fields Country Club/Fighting Illini Invitational. It was the 12th tournament championship in the last two-plus years for the Yellow Jackets and its senior class of Strafaci, Andy Ogletree and Luke Schniederjans. It was victory No. 61 in the 24-plus-year tenure of head coach Bruce Heppler and the 92nd in program history, dating back to the advent of stroke-play competition in college golf in the early 1980s.

Georgia Tech posted the day’s best score at 281 (+1), while No. 20 Baylor, who began the day with a one-stroke lead on the Yellow Jackets, shot 282 (+2). The teams completed 54 holes at 6-over-par 846, three shots ahead of No. 10 Pepperdine, who shot 282 to finish at 9-over-par 849. Andy Ogletree and Noah Norton each tied for ninth place individually at 2-over-par 212, while Luke Schniederjans tied for 24th overall at 215 (+5), and Tyler Strafaci tied for 30th at 217 (+7). Statistically, Tech paced the field in scoring on par 4 holes (4.13) and par 5 holes (4.70) and finished fourth in birdies (40).