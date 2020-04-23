PHOTOS: Bria Matthews Gallery

#BestOfGT: During her time with the Georgia Tech track & field program senior jumper Bria Matthews has captured multiple conference titles and trips to NCAA Division I Nationals. Throughout the last three conference championship meets Matthews took gold at ACCs at the 2019 indoor, 2019 outdoor and 2020 indoor championships in the triple jump. Overall Matthews has won five ACC triple jump titles.

At the 2019 indoor championships Matthew hit a mark of 13.21m to earn her second trip to NCAA Nationals.

Matthews followed up her 2019 indoors performance with another gold medal showing at outdoors later that May. Her mark of 13.77m set a new personal record in the triple jump and sent her to the NCAA East Regional Preliminary rounds.