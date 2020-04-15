Open search form
PHOTOS: 2020 Indoor Jumps & Vaulting Teams

#BestOfGT: Through out the 2020 indoor season the jumps and vaulting teams earning top finishes in their respective meets as well as two medal finishes at conference. The jumps crew saw senior Bria Matthews capture her third career gold in the triple jump at ACCs. Matthews produced the ninth best mark in NCAA Division I prior to the cancellation of the 2020 Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M. The vaulters group also saw sophomore Olivia Moore earn a podium finish at ACCs as she took home the bronze with a career best mark of 4.25m (13′-11.25″) on the final day of competition. Moore posted the 19th best vault in the country as well. 

