#BestOfGT: The weekend of May 15th would have marked the start of the 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Outdoor Track & Field Championships. In 2018 the Yellow Jacket men and women both took 13th-place at the annual meet, while also seeing Avery Bartlett take the gold in the men’s 800m and Janine Williams capturing first in the women’s 100m hurdles. The women’s team earned two All-ACC performances, with the men earning five across three separate events.