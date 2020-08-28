PHOTOS: 2016 ACC XC Championships

#BestOfGT: At the 2016 ACC Cross Country Championships the Georgia Tech XC program posted 12 career bests on the day. The Yellow Jacket women were led by sophomore Amy Ruiz as she raced to a 45th place finish crossing the line at 21:17.8. Following Ruiz was Mary Prouty, clocking in at 21:36.4. Hailey Gollnick (21:53.7), Mary Claire Solomon (22:00.7), Hayley Keady (22:35.2), Haley Stumvoll (22:43.6) and Rebecca Dow (22:46.8) rounded out the scoring for the women that day. Ruiz, Prouty, Gollinick and Solomon all recorded career bests on the day and were the top-four finishers for Tech.

Each of the Tech men posted career bests on NC State’s home course. Junior Nahom Solomon led the Jackets racing to a 36th-place finish with a time of 24:15.3. Frank Pittman finished second among the Yellow Jackets and 43rd overall with a 24:23.6. There was less than a second of separation between Pittman and Alex Grady who crossed the line 44th and posted a career best time of 24:24.0. Matthew Munns topped his career best set at the 2015 ACC Championships with a time of 24:27.7 and a 49th-place finish. Mitchell Sanders (24:34.3), Christian Bowles (24:48.5) and Avery Barlett (24:52.8) finished out the top seven for the Yellow Jackets. Tanner Shaw recorded a career best of 24:53.0 and a 72nd-place finish.