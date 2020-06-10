Phase II Renovations Underway at Russ Chandler Stadium

THE FLATS –Phase II of renovations at Russ Chandler Stadium, the home of Georgia Tech baseball, is underway. Prep work for the project began last week and construction begins in earnest on Thursday.

After meeting its $9 million fundraising goal in March 2019 as part of Georgia Tech’s Athletics Initiative 2020 and receiving approval from the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, Phase II of the Russ Chandler Stadium renovation project is scheduled to be completed before Georgia Tech baseball opens its 2021 season in February. No state funds are being used for the project.

Phase II renovations are driven by Georgia Tech athletics’ vision for its nationally renowned baseball program – to improve fan experience, enhance player development and celebrate the Yellow Jackets’ rich baseball history. When complete, the upgrades will cement Russ Chandler Stadium’s standing as one of the premier facilities in all of college baseball.