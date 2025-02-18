Patel’s Prowess Powers Tech Past Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. – Georgia Tech baseball (4-0) continued its tremendous pitching run in 2025, silencing the Georgia Southern (3-1) bats from the third inning on, and coming out of J.I. Clements Stadium with a 5-3 win on Tuesday night. Senior RHP Mason Patel pitched a perfect 5.1 innings, retiring 16-straight, while the Jackets offense delivered back-to-back home runs in the third to extend the winning streak over Georgia Southern to six games.

Patel entered the game to start the third inning with Tech in front, 4-3. After inducing a groundout, Patel rattled off six straight strikeouts, including striking out the side in the fourth. He didn’t allow a baserunner in 5.1 innings of work, 16-straight batters retired. His outing ended in the eighth inning when he gave up a groundball single up the middle, giving way to Caden Gaudette, who sat down the only two GASO hitters he faced before Georgia Southern transfer Jaylen Paden slammed the door shut with a scoreless ninth, securing all three outs via strikeout.

Just before Patel began his work, the Jacket bats delivered a three-run in the top of the third, thanks to back-to-back solo home runs from Kyle Lodise and Drew Burress. That tied the game, 3-3, before freshman Alex Hernandez secured his first collegiate RBI with a go-ahead groundout to drive home Kent Schmidt.