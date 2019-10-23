Open search form
Open mobile menu

Pan Named to Cheryl Miller Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Georgia Tech women’s basketball senior Francesca Pan was one of 20 candidates selected to the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award watch list as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association on Wednesday. Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and the Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its third year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

The team’s leading returning scorer from last season, Pan appeared in 27 games as a junior and averaged 12.0 points per game. The Bassano del Grappa, Italy native scored in double-figures 17 times, including three 20-plus point outings. She tied her career-high in scoring with 26 points against Virginia Tech on Feb. 27.

The ACC is represented on the 2020 watch list by two candidates, Pan and Notre Dame’s Sam Brunelle. This is the second-straight year Pan has been named to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list.

The Selection Committee for the Cheryl Miller Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. Starting Oct. 25, fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite players in each of the three rounds.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee.

The winner of the 2020 Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles, Calif., on Friday, April 10, 2020.

For more information on the 2020 Cheryl Miller Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MillerAward on Twitter and Instagram.

2020 Cheryl Miller Award Candidates*
Didi Richards                      Baylor
Megan Walker                   Connecticut
Chante Stonewall             DePaul
Francesca Pan                    Georgia Tech
Ashley Jones                      Iowa State
Rhyne Howard                  Kentucky
Kaila Charles                      Maryland
Courtney Woods              Northern Illinois
Sam Brunelle                     Notre Dame
Ana Llanusa                        Oklahoma
Vivian Gray                         Oklahoma State
Satou Sabally                      Oregon
Mikayla Pivec                     Oregon State
Shadeen Samuels            Seton Hall
DiJonai Carrington           Stanford
Mia Davis                             Temple
Rennia Davis                       Tennessee
Kayla Wells                         Texas A&M
Michaela Onyewere       UCLA
Borislava Hristova            Washington State

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*

 

ACC Network has launched!
The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
October 22, 2019 Single Game Tickets on Sale for Women’s Basketball

Georgia Tech women’s basketball single game tickets currently on sale

Single Game Tickets on Sale for Women’s Basketball
October 15, 2019 USA Basketball Women in the Game: Danielle Donehew

Former Yellow Jacket Danielle Donehew spoke last weekend at the Women in the Game Conference

USA Basketball Women in the Game: Danielle Donehew
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets