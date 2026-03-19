Pair of Non-Conference Matches Due Up for Women's Tennis

GEORGIA TECH (7-7, 3-3 ACC) at No. 34 CHARLOTTE (12-3, 3-0 American)

Friday, March 20 | 11:00 a.m. ET | Charlotte, N.C. | Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex

GEORGIA TECH (7-7, 3-3 ACC) vs. PENN STATE (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten)

Sunday, March 22 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Gameday Program

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis gears up for a pair of non-conference matches this weekend with one on the road at Charlotte and a home contest against Penn State.

The Yellow Jackets (7-7, 3-3 ACC) look for their first road win of the spring Friday against the 49ers (12-3, 3-0 American) – the team’s first road match in 27 days. Against the Nittany Lions (10-4, 1-4 Big Ten), Tech looks to add to a 7-3 home record where it has won three of the last four.

Tech is led by ITA’s No. 66 singles competitor Alejandra Cruz. Cruz has a 7-4 dual record this season and is part of the 77th-ranked duo with Seri Nayuki. In doubles action, Taly Licht and Sabritt Dozier hold a 4-2 record with wins in each of their last two including a win over Virginia’s 27th-ranked doubles team. Eleni Karantali and Given Roach have an impressive 9-5 doubles mark this spring with wins in each of their last four.

The 49ers enter Friday on a seven-match winning streak and a perfect 5-0 record on home court. 34th-ranked Charlotte captured wins over Tulane (4-1) and No. 56 Rice (4-1) last weekend in New Orleans. This meeting will mark just the second in program history and first since a Jackets victory on April 10, 1994.

The Nittany Lions roll onto The Flats Sunday trying to break a three-game losing skid. Last time out, Penn State lost a pair of conference matches to No. 12 USC (4-0) and No. 8 UCLA (4-0). PSU is 9-0 in non-conference games this season but 1-2 away from home court. Sunday marks the first-ever meeting between Tech and Penn State in program history.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

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