Pair of Jackets Garner ITA Preseason Rankings

THE FLATS – Ahead of the 2025 fall women’s tennis season, a pair of Yellow Jackets represented Georgia Tech in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings, announced on Tuesday. Scarlett Nicholson and Alejandra Cruz garnered spots on both the singles and doubles national polls.

Leading the way, Nicholson earned the No. 16 spot in the ITA singles rankings after posting a 21-8 overall ledger last season. The 2025 all-Atlantic Coast Conference first team selection, Nicholson was also the ITA Southeast Region Player to Watch and ACC Player of the Week in April. The junior from Toronto, Ontario closed the season on a 10-match win streak and boasted an 8-1 record against league opponents.

Joining Nicholson on the preseason singles list, Cruz came in at No. 54 in the rankings. Last season, she compiled a 20-9 overall singles record, mainly from the No. 2 position, and went 16-4 in dual match play. Tech’s lone senior, Cruz went 7-3 against ACC opponents in singles action last season and spent the majority of the season ranked nationally in singles. The Mexico City, Mexico native partnered with teammate Given Roach to win the ITA Sectional Championship doubles title in the fall, earning a berth to the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Nicholson and Cruz also appear as a doubles team on the national rankings, sitting at No. 62. For the full list of preseason rankings, please click here.

