Notebook: More Jackets Lauded Before Atlanta Regional

THE FLATS – Just a day away from its first game in the NCAA Tournament, Georgia Tech baseball’s catcher Kyle McCann and left-handed pitcher Connor Thomas earned second-team all-American honors from Collegiate Baseball.

First baseman and relief pitcher Tristin English was also named one of four a finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award.

A semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, McCann currently ranks in the top five of eight offensive categories in the Atlantic Coast Conference, highlighted by leading in home runs (23) and slugging (.693), while finishing in the top four in RBI (66 – 3rd), walks (59 – 3rd) and on-base percentage (.471 – 4th). In just the month of May, McCann has three double and six home runs for 16 RBI, scoring 19 times himself.

A two-time ACC Pitcher of the Week, Thomas finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and a top-10 ERA in the ACC (3.28). Thomas has allowed just 10 runs in the month of May, striking out 20 batters with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4:1, while holding opponents to a .195 average. The Omega, Ga. native posted two complete-game shutouts in 96 pitches or less this season, working to an ACC-leading mark of 104.1 innings pitched.

English capped an impressive regular season last week by hitting a walk-off double to give himself the win on the mound, helping send Georgia Tech to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament en route to the Jackets earning a No. 3 National Seed in the NCAA Tournament. On the mound he’s worked to a 3-0 record with a 3.22 ERA, while also hitting .315 with 17 home runs and 63 RBI.

English joins Clemson’s Davis Sharpe, ECU’s Alec Burleson, Stanford’s Will Matthiessen and Georgia’s Aaron Shunk as finalists.

