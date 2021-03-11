No. 7 Jackets Continue Homestand with Pitt

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

No. 7 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (8-3, 5-1 ACC) vs. PITTSBURGH PANTHERS (7-3, 4-2 ACC) Friday-Sunday, March 12-14 • Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium) 7 p.m. • 6 p.m. • 1 p.m.

• Red-hot No. 7 Georgia Tech baseball continues its eight-game homestand when it hosts ACC foe Pitt on March 12-14 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• Georgia Tech has reached the top-10 rankings for the third time since 2016. Tech was No. 8 in April 2019, remaining there the rest of the season, after also ranking top 10 in March 2016.

• At 5-1 in ACC play, Georgia Tech is off to its hottest start since 2011 when the Yellow Jackets began league play an impressive 11-1.

• Georgia Tech has won 12-straight ACC series, dating back to March 2019. With a series win this weekend, Tech would tie the program record of 13-straight set from March 2004-April 2005.

• Georgia Tech is red-hot at the plate as the only ACC team hitting better than .300, currently sitting at .315.

• In addition to leading the ACC in hitting, Georgia Tech also leads the league in hits, walks, on-base percentage, total runs, scoring, slugging percentage and triples.

• Freshman Kevin Parada still leads the Jackets in hitting, currently at .486 after recording his third 4-for-4 day of his young career against then-No. 1 Louisville.

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.447), Luke Waddell (.367), Austin Wilhite (.333) and Tres Gonzalez (.306).

• Compton was scorching at the plate last week, hitting three home runs and two doubles for six RBI.

• On the mound, Georgia Tech will start its usual rotation this weekend of Brant Hurter, Andy Archer and Sam Crawford.

• Archer pitched a career effort last week against then-No. 1 Louisville, going a career-long 6.0 IP, striking out five and allowing just one earned run.

• Georgia Tech will be playing its first games in the newly renamed Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• In addition to the new name, Georgia Tech is also opening the fruits of the Phase II renovation, a $10 million complex that includes climate-controlled batting cages, a state-of-the-art player development center and premium seating.