No. 6 Jackets Return Home to Host Virginia

Sixth-ranked Georgia Tech baseball hosts Virginia in first home series in three weeks

No. 6 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (13-7, 10-5 ACC) vs. VIRGINIA CAVALIERS (11-13, 4-11 ACC)
Thursday-Saturday, April 1-3 • Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
4 p.m. • 6 p.m. • 1 p.m.

INFO: Attendance/Safety PoliciesTICKETS: Ticketing Information | Parking

Gameday Publications: Digital Game Program (.pdf)

Friday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Roddy Jones

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Brandt Plomaritis

Live Stats

Saturday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Roddy Jones

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Brandt Plomaritis

Live Stats

Sunday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Brandt Plomaritis

Live Stats

PARKING INFORMATION
Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2021 GT Baseball Info Guide

TOP STORYLINES

• No. 6 Georgia Tech returns home for a brief respite from the road for a three-game series against Virginia on April 1-3 at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• At 10-5 in ACC play, Georgia Tech is atop the Coastal Division with only Notre Dame (10-4) with a better win percentage in the conference.

• Georgia Tech is 14-1 in its last 15 ACC series (dating back to 2019) and is 12-1 in its last 13 home ACC series (dating back to 2017).

• Georgia Tech continues to be red-hot at the plate, leading the ACC and ranking 14th nationally, hitting .304

• In addition to leading the ACC in hitting, Georgia Tech also leads the league in doubles per game, scoring, sluging, while ranking second in triples and on-base percentage.

• True freshman Kevin Parada still leads the Jackets and the ACC, hitting at .410.

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.347), Luke Waddell (.341), Justyn-Henry Malloy (.338), Tres Gonzalez (.323) and Austin Wilhite (.310).

• Gonzalez ranks second in the ACC in walks (18), while Colin Hall and Parada are second in triples (2).

• On the mound, Georgia Tech will start its usual rotation this weekend of Brant Hurter, Andy Archer and Sam Crawford.

• Archer was sensational in a 3-0 shutout vs. Duke where he went a career-long 8.0 innings and struck out nine, only facing one full count all night.

• Hurter was also impressive against Duke, going 7.0 innings and surrendering just two runs on six hits, while striking out seven.

• Georgia Tech will be playing its first games in the newly renamed Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• In addition to the new name, Georgia Tech is also opening the fruits of the Phase II renovation, a $10 million complex that includes climate-controlled batting cages, a state-of-the-art player development center and premium seating.

