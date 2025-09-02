No. 23 Tech Prepares for Two Ranked Opponents at Stacey Clark Classic

THE FLATS – No. 23 Georgia Tech volleyball hits the road for the first time this season to take on No. 17 Purdue, No. 15 Kansas, and Bowling Green Wofford in the Stacey Clark Classic Sept. 3-5 in West Lafayette, Ind.

Georgia Tech Classic Full Schedule

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 23 in the latest AVCA DI Coaches Poll.

The poll marks the 91 st consecutive week that Georgia Tech Volleyball has been in the Top 25, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll.

consecutive week that Georgia Tech Volleyball has been in the Top 25, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll. Head Coach Michelle Collier began her 12 th season on The Flats with a 218-117 record and surpassed AVCA Hall of Famer, Shelton Collier as the longest tenured head volleyball coach in Tech history.

began her 12 season on The Flats with a 218-117 record and surpassed AVCA Hall of Famer, Shelton Collier as the longest tenured head volleyball coach in Tech history. Tech collected its first two ACC weekly honors of the season as senior defensive specialist Sofia Velez and freshman outside hitter Mimi Mambu were named Players of the Week.

and freshman outside hitter were named Players of the Week. Velez’s Defensive Player of the Week honor is the second of her career while Mambu’s Freshman of the Week honor is the first of her career.

Mambu’s college debut weekend saw her record three consecutive double-double performances including a career high 16 kills and 16 digs against Arkansas State.

During day one of the Georgia Tech Classic saw Velez hit a Tech volleyball modern scoring era top-10 performance with 30 digs against the Terriers.

Six freshmen and both transfers saw their Tech debut this weekend, including Noemi Despaigne who led Tech’s offense on Saturday against Ole Miss with 20 kills.

who led Tech’s offense on Saturday against Ole Miss with 20 kills. Heloise Soares led Tech’s setters with 83 assists while Sara Toth’s first weekend wearing White & Tech Gold included 39 assists.

led Tech’s setters with 83 assists while first weekend wearing White & Tech Gold included 39 assists. The Jackets inch closer to their 900 th program win as the three Georgia Tech Classic wins brought them to 897 program wins.

program win as the three Georgia Tech Classic wins brought them to 897 program wins. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s matches will be Tech first ranked opponents of the season and the first ranked out of conference opponents since Tech’s 3-0 win over No. 13 Florida last season in McCamish Pavilion.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech is set to play Purdue for the first time in 11 years.

The 2004 meeting between the Boilermakers and the Jackets is the lone meeting, which resulted in a 3-1 loss for Tech in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Jackets enter their contest against the Jayhawks with a 1-0 record after a sweep during the 1993 NIVC Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

Tech will face Bowling Green State for the third time and enters the contest with a 2-0 record after sweeps in both 1993 and 2012.

O’Keefe Ticket Information

After selling out every match at O’Keefe Gymnasium for the third consecutive season last fall, Georgia Tech Athletics has set aside a limited number of single game tickets for each home match. Secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta before they’re gone by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $15

Youth – $10

Group (10+) – $8

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

The following matches are now sold out for the 2025 season: Wofford, Arkansas State, Wisconsin, Florida State, Stanford, Louisville, and Pitt.

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its fourth-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m. against UGA, presented by Delta.

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Single tickets for the match are $20. Group tickets are available for $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Click here to purchase your tickets

