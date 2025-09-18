No. 23 Tech Hosts Georgia in McCamish Pavilion

THE FLATS – No. 23 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-3, 0-0 ACC) will host its fourth-annual match in McCamish Pavilion on Friday, Sept. 19 against archrival Georgia (7-2, 0-0 SEC). The 2025 volleyball edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate will start at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for just $20 ($15 per person for groups of 10 or more) and can be purchased HERE.

Additionally, Georgia Tech fans can take advantage of a very special Hike and Spike ticket offer, which includes tickets to Friday’s volleyball showdown versus Georgia and Saturday’s football matchup at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field featuring 18th-ranked Tech football versus Temple. Hike and Spike tickets can be purchased HERE.

Parking

Standard parking will be on a first come, first served at the Family Housing lot and on Fowler St. The McCamish lot will not be available for parking on Friday.

Clear Bag Policy

McCamish Pavilion will uphold O’Keefe Gymnasium’s clear bag policy for the match. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Storylines

Georgia Tech volleyball was ranked No. 23 in the latest AVCA DI Coaches Poll.

The poll marks the 93rd consecutive week that Georgia Tech Volleyball has been in the Top 25, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll.

consecutive week that Georgia Tech Volleyball has been in the Top 25, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll. Last week saw the Jackets have back-to-back matches against 2024 NCAA Tournament opponents.

Larissa Mendes leads Tech’s offense with 81 kills after a 20-kill week last week as she averaged 2.86 kills per set.

Bianca Garibaldi leads the Yellow Jacket's offense in hitting percentage (.432), ranking her third in the ACC and 24th in the nation.

Senior defensive specialist Sophia Velez also finds herself in the national rankings as she is ranked 66th for digs per set (4.29) and 100th for total digs, both of which rank her third in in the ACC.

for digs per set (4.29) and 100 for total digs, both of which rank her third in in the ACC. Mimi Mambu is also ranked nationally in the top 100 for aces per set as she averages 0.48 aces per set with a team high 12 aces. The freshman has nearly half the number of aces as the current modern scoring era career ace leader Bianca Bertolino had during her freshman season (25).

Heloise Soares is working her way up the modern scoring era career assist records as she currently sits eighth with 967 assists. She needs 44 assists to tie Player Development Assistant and 2025 alumna Luanna Emiliano for seventh.

Tech’s two matches last week saw Velez, Garibaldi, Mendes, Soares, and Ital Lopuyo see action across all seven sets played.

Against No. 6 ranked Wisconsin, freshman Anika Groom not only sported a career high .273 attack percentage but also had the third most kills in three-sets this season (8), just behind her Arkansas State performance (8/31) where she recorded a career high nine kills.

Despite falling in last Friday’s match with Wisconsin, the Jackets saw their second highest attack percentage of the season.

The 2023 edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate was the most attended match in McCamish to date with 5,303 fans in attendance.

Georgia will be Tech’s third SEC opponent of the season.

The Jackets inch closer to their 900th program win as they enter Friday's contest with 899 program wins.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech trails the overall series against Georgia 25-20 and in sets won 84-71.

The Jackets hold the most recent win after a 3-1 finish in Athens, Ga. last season, which was also the 13th victory for the Jackets in the last 17 meetings (dating back to 2006).

victory for the Jackets in the last 17 meetings (dating back to 2006). Tech most recent win at home in Atlanta came after a sweep in the 2021 season.

Friday’s Court

Adding an exciting element to the rivalry this year is that the Jackets and the Bulldogs will play on a professional court in McCamish Pavilion, courtesy of League One Volleyball (LOVB).

LOVB is providing the playing court for Friday’s match at McCamish Pavilion as part of a new partnership with Georgia Tech volleyball. Tech volleyball and LOVB share not only the love of the game, but are actively taking steps together to create a better pathway for professional volleyball in the United States.

Head coach Michelle Collier couldn’t be more excited about teaming up with LOVB for the occasion saying, “We’re grateful for our community partners at LOVB to give us a chance to provide a better volleyball atmosphere for this match. We’re excited about the growth of the sport in this country and in our community, and value every part of our community that supports that growth. We have great professional leagues and role models right in our backyard and Atlanta is a great example of a supportive and collaborative environment from youth to professional levels. Tech volleyball is proud to play a part in that and happy to continue to provide a great platform for female athletes to perform at the highest level with the right kind of support and investment”.

LOVB is comprised of six professional teams in the United States (Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Nebraska, and Salt Lake), and the league held its inaugural season in 2025. As part of its partnership with Georgia Tech, LOVB Atlanta will host several matches in McCamish Pavilion during its highly anticipated 2026 season.

O’Keefe Ticket Information

After selling out every match at O’Keefe Gymnasium for the third consecutive season last fall, Georgia Tech Athletics has set aside a limited number of single game tickets for each home match. Secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta before they’re gone by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $15

Youth – $10

Group (10+) – $8

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

The following matches still have tickets available: UgA, Duke, and Clemson.

Full Steam Ahead

