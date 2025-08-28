No. 22 Volleyball Opens 2025 Season With Georgia Tech Classic

THE FLATS – No. 22 Georgia Tech volleyball officially kicks off the 2025 season hosting Wofford, Ole Miss, and Arkansas State in the annual Georgia Tech Classic Aug. 29-31 at O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Georgia Tech Classic Full Schedule

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 22 in the AVCA DI Coaches Preseason Poll.

It is the sixth-straight season the Yellow Jackets have received a preseason Top 25 ranking, the longest such streak in program history.

The poll marks the 90 th consecutive week that GT Volleyball has been in the Top 25, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll.

Tech was picked to finish sixth in the ACC by the league's coaches.

Junior right side Larissa Mendes was selected preseason all-ACC.

was selected preseason all-ACC. The Jackets return five starters from last year’s NCAA Round Two team including the team leaders in hitting percentage ( DeAndra Pierce – .311), digs ( Sofia Velez – 449) and blocks ( Liv Mogridge – 90).

– .311), digs ( – 449) and blocks ( – 90). The 2025 Georgia Tech team boasts 10 athletes from outside the United States, (55.5 % of the roster) which is the most international roster among all Power 4 programs.

The 18-woman roster is comprised of one graduate student, three seniors, two juniors, one red-shirt junior,

Head Coach Michelle Collier enters her 12 th season on The Flats with a 218-117 record. During the 2024 season she became the second coach in GT volleyball history to reach 200 wins, along with AVCA Hall of Famer, Shelton Collier (271 wins from 1991-2001). She enters 2025 with the most ACC wins (123), the most NCAA Tournament wins (8) in program history, and stands as the first coach to lead the Jackets into five-straight NCAA Tournaments. Her 12th season leading the Jackets will mark the longest tenured head volleyball coach in Tech history.

The Yellow Jackets are 31-14 all-time in season openers and 8-3 under Michelle Collier. Opening weekends have been kind to the Jackets under Coach Collier, with the team boasting a 27-6 record in the first weekend of the season under her leadership, including a stellar 17-2 record since 2018.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech looks to extend its spotless streak against Wofford as the Jackets sit with a 1-0 record against the Terriers. The one and only prior meeting was in 2018 when Tech beat Wofford, 3-2.

Wofford comes to The Flats after going 23-9 overall and 12-4 in the SoCon.

This will be the first meeting between Georgia Tech and Arkansas State, as well as Tech’s first time facing off against Ole Miss.

Ole Miss begins its season at the Georgia Tech Classic after going 28-6 in the 2024 season, 14-2 in conference play.

Arkansas state starts the 2025 season after going 18-12 overall in the 2024 season, 7-9 in SEC play.

O’Keefe Ticket Information

After selling out every match at O’Keefe Gymnasium for the third consecutive season last fall, Georgia Tech Athletics has set aside a limited number of single game tickets for each home match. Secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta before they’re gone by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $15

Youth – $10

Group (10+) – $8

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

The following matches are now sold out for the 2025 season: Wofford, Arkansas State, Wisconsin, Florida State, Stanford, Louisville, and Pitt.

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its fourth-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m. against UGA, presented by Delta.

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Single tickets for the match are $20. Group tickets are available for $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Click here to purchase your tickets

Full Steam Ahead

All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

