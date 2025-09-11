No. 21 Tech Set to Host No. 6 Wisconsin

THE FLATS – No. 21 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-2, 0-0 ACC) returns home to The Flats to host No. 6 Wisconsin (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday at 7 p.m. in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 21 in the latest AVCA DI Coaches Poll.

The poll marks the 92 nd consecutive week that Georgia Tech Volleyball has been in the Top 25, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll.

Tech began the week with a quick trip to Knoxville that saw the Jackets fall in their first true road game.

For the fourth consecutive game, Larissa Mendes led the Jackets’ offense, this time with 13 kills and a .343 hitting percentage.

Heloise Soares had a solid performance as she tied her career high in kills (2), tied her career high for block assists (2), tied her season high for digs (10), and saw her third highest number of assists this season (33).

Soares is working her way up the modern scoring era career assist records as she currently sits eighth with 950 assists. She needs 61 assists to tie Player Development Assistant and 2025 alumna Luanna Emiliano for seventh.

Bianca Garibaldi has worked her way into national rankings as she sits 27th for hitting percentage (.448). Garibaldi found herself ranked second in the ACC as well for hitting percentage to start this week.

Sofia Velez is ranked 11th nationally and first in the ACC for total digs (127). Velez is also ranked top-50 nationally (48th) for digs per set (4.54).

As a unit, the Jackets are ranked 10th in the national for team assists (335), team kills (349), 22nd for team blocks (62.5), 30th for team digs (393), and team total attacks (917).

Tech volleyball is just one win away from reaching 900 program wins.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech is set for a 2024 NCAA Round Two rematch with Wisconsin on Friday.

The Jackets trail the overall series 2-1 and trail in sets 8-6.

Tech’s one win over Wisconsin came back in the 2003 season where the Jackets downed the Badgers 3-2 in O’Keefe Gymnasium.

In the most recent meeting, senior Liv Mogridge helped lead Tech’s offense as she posted 12 kills, three digs, and four blocks. Velez led the team in digs (19) while Soares pitched in 27 of Tech’s 65 assists.

O’Keefe Ticket Information

After selling out every match at O’Keefe Gymnasium for the third consecutive season last fall, Georgia Tech Athletics has set aside a limited number of single game tickets for each home match. Secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta before they’re gone by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $15

Youth – $10

Group (10+) – $8

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

The following matches still have tickets available: UgA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Notre Dame.

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its fourth-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m. against UGA, presented by Delta.

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Single tickets for the match are $20. Group tickets are available for $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Click here to purchase your tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.