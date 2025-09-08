No. 21 Takes on Tennessee in SEC/ACC Challenge

THE FLATS – No. 21 Georgia Tech volleyball remains on the road to start the week, taking on Tennessee in Knoxville as a part of the 2025 SEC/ACC Challenge.

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets were ranked No. 23 in the latest AVCA DI Coaches Poll.

The poll marks the 91 st consecutive week that Georgia Tech Volleyball has been in the Top 25, dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll.

Last week saw the Jackets go 2-1 in the Stacey Clark Classic hosted by Purdue as well as face their first two ranked opponents of the season in the form of No. 17 Purdue and No. 15 Kansas.

Larissa Mendes led Tech's offense in all three matches with 39 kills, averaging three kills per set. Mendes' .315 attack percentage was bested by Bianca Garibaldi who posted a .474 attack percentage with 23 kills on 38 swings.

Larissa Mendes led Tech’s offense in all three matches with 39 kills, averaging three kills per set. Mendes’ .315 attack percentage was bested by Bianca Garibaldi who posted a .474 attack percentage with 23 kills on 38 swings.

Mendes posted one of the highest attack percentages in the ACC this season in Tech's Wednesday win over No. 17 Purdue (.593).

Sofia Velez is ranked 31 st nationally, second in the ACC, for digs per set (4.71). Her 49 digs last week keep her leading her at 113 this season.

Sofia Velez is ranked 31st nationally, second in the ACC, for digs per set (4.71). Her 49 digs last week keep her leading her at 113 this season. Garibaldi is currently ranked eighth nationally, second in the ACC, for hitting percentage with a .507 hitting percentage.

Freshman Mimi Mambu not only leads the Jackets in service aces, but is also ranked fifth in the ACC for aces per set (0.61). Mambu’s 12 service aces are tied for second most in the conference with Stanford, and just behind both NC State and Pittsburgh who have players with 14 aces.

Freshman Mimi Mambu not only leads the Jackets in service aces, but is also ranked fifth in the ACC for aces per set (0.61). Mambu's 12 service aces are tied for second most in the conference with Stanford, and just behind both NC State and Pittsburgh who have players with 14 aces. The Jackets inch closer to their 900th program win as the two wins from the Stacey Clark Classic brought them to 899 program wins.

program win as the two wins from the Stacey Clark Classic brought them to 899 program wins. Tennessee is the first of two 2024 NCAA Tournament opponents that Tech will take on this season with the second being Wisconsin Sept. 12 at O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Series Notes

Georgia Tech is set for an NCAA Round One rematch with Tennessee on Tuesday. The 2024 NCAA Tournament saw the Jackets beat the Lady Vols 3-2.

Returner Liv Mogridge led the Jackets’ 2024 Round One match in digs (5), while Velez led in digs (55).

Returner Liv Mogridge led the Jackets' 2024 Round One match in digs (5), while Velez led in digs (55). The overall series between Tech and Tennessee stands 2-2 with Tech's first win over Tennessee being a 3-0 road win. Tech leads the series in sets won (10-8).

The Lady Vols have not had a win against the Jackets since the 1993 season.

O’Keefe Ticket Information

After selling out every match at O’Keefe Gymnasium for the third consecutive season last fall, Georgia Tech Athletics has set aside a limited number of single game tickets for each home match. Secure the hottest ticket in Atlanta before they’re gone by clicking HERE

General Admission Pricing

Adult – $15

Youth – $10

Group (10+) – $8

*Youth tickets cannot be purchased online.

The following matches still have tickets available: UgA, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, Notre Dame.

McCamish Ticket Information

GT volleyball will play its fourth-ever match at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, September 19, at 7 p.m. against UGA, presented by Delta.

McCamish Ticket Pricing

Single tickets for the match are $20. Group tickets are available for $15 per person for groups of 10 or more. Click here to purchase your tickets

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

