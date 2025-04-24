No. 21 GT Hosts UVA for Weekend Series

No. 21/24 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS vs. VIRGINIA CAVELIERS
APRIL 25-27, 2025 • 6 PM | 4 PM | 1 PM
Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
Ticket Information | Parking | Promotions
Probable Starting Pitchers
Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (5-1) vs. Virginia– RHP Jay Woolfolk (2-2)
Saturday – GT – RHP Brady Jones (4-1) vs. Virginia – LHP Bradley Hodges (1-1)
Sunday – GT – TBA vs. Virginia – TBA
Friday – 6 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday – 4 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Sunday – 1 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 80-67-2
Home: GT leads, 42-24-2
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball (29-11, 14-7 ACC) has been ranked as high as No. 21 in Perfect Game‘s Top-25 Poll – marking the fifth straight week that Tech has been in the Top 25.
- Tech is off to its best start to a season in 14 years (since 2011).
- The Jackets lead the ACC with 14 wins this year- one shy of last season’s total.
- Tech owns one of the most potent offenses in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in doubles (110) and among the Top 5 in batting average (2nd – .322), hits (2nd – 446), runs/game (3rd – 9.0), slugging percentage (4th – .542) and one-base percentage (5th – .426).
- Georgia Tech is averaging 2.68 doubles per game this season, the most in the nation – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- The program record for doubles in a season is 164, set in 1994, headed into this series, the Jackets are on pace for 150 doubles – accounting for only one guaranteed postseason game in the ACC tournament.
- Tech pitching has struck out 9.9 per-nine-innings this season, the program record for a full season is 10.00 set back in 1998.
- The Jacket arms have only allowed 8.4 hits-per-nine this season – the fewest since 1994 – Head Coach Danny Hall’s first season on The Flats.
- Tech is Top 20 across Division I in the following statistical categories: Doubles (1st– 110), SAC flies (1st – 33), Avg. (9th – .322), hits (11th – 446), slugging % (10th – .542), runs/game (15th – 9.0) and on-base % (19th – .426).
- Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress (1stTeam / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).
- The Yellow Jackets have been featured on multiple midseason award watch lists: Drew Burress (Golden Spikes Award), Alex Hernandez (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year), Mason Patel (National Pitcher of the Year & NCBWA Stopper of the Year) and Kyle Lodise (Brooks Wallace Award)
- Burress leads the Power 4 and is fourth overall with 19 doubles this year, two shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history.
- Tech is the only program in the nation to have three players with 15 or more doubles: Burress (Power 4 leader – 19), Lodise (17) and Carson Kerce (15) and one of only three programs to have more than one (also High Point, Murray State, Penn, Richmond and Western Ky. – each with two).
- Lodise and Burress lead the ACC with 32 extra-base hits each, as one of the most potent 1-2 hitters in the country. The next closest player in the conference sits at 27 XBH.
- Earlier this month, Burress passed college baseball hall of famer Mark Teixeira, among others, on the GT all-time home run leaderboard. He is currently 17th, tied with Anthony Maisano (1989-90). He is five home runs shy of the Top 10 and 20 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).
- Lodise leads the ACC with a .793 slugging % this season (10th best in Division I)
- Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (.768) by a margin of .036. He is 12thamong all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII.
Full Steam Ahead
