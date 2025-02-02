No. 20 Jackets Down Miami on the Road, 77-66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Paced by five Yellow Jackets in double-figures, No. 20 Georgia Tech captured a 77-66 road win at Miami on Sunday afternoon. The win pushed Tech to 18-4 overall and 6-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Neither team led by more than two possessions in the first 20 minutes as Georgia Tech carried a narrow 33-30 lead into the halftime locker room. Miami maintained the advantage the entire first quarter until Rusne Augustinaite hit a three-pointer as time expired to give Tech its first lead, 16-15. Knotted at 23-23 in the second, Inés Noguero converted an old-fashioned three-point play and Tonie Morgan hit a pair of layups to setup a Tech lead, 28-23, with 4:10 left in the frame. Tech would hold a five-point lead twice more and cap the half with a free throw from Morgan for the 33-30 halftime lead.

Tech staged a 10-0 run in the middle of the third period, highlighted by back-to-back three-pointers from Chit-Chat Wright, to open a double-digit lead, 47-34. The Hurricanes would continue to pressure the Jackets, but Tech answered all the calls and led 57-51 entering the final quarter. Miami would close within four points in the fourth quarter, but Tech held off the rally and regained a 72-62 lead off a clutch Kara Dunn triple with less than two minutes to play. Dani Carnegie was sent to the free throw line down the stretch, converting 7-of-8 attempts, helping the Jackets take the win back to Atlanta, 77-66.

Zoesha Smith and Dunn paced the Jackets offensively, each chipping in a team-high 16 points, while Wright added 13. Morgan finished with 12 points and Carnegie posted 11 points for Tech’s fifth game with five players in double-figures. The Jackets shot 66.7 percent (12-18) from the charity stripe, finishing strong to close the game, and dished out 18 assists on 29 made field goals.

Miami won the rebounding battle, 46-33, led by a double-double from Cameron Williams (16 rebounds, 12 points). Haley Cavinder posted a game-high 25 points. Both teams shot just over 40 percent from the field in the tilt.

Georgia Tech returns to the hardwood on Thursday, Feb. 6, welcoming SMU to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Single-game tickets for the season remain on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.

GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS

Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.