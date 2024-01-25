No. 19 Virginia Tech Tops Jackets, 87-69

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Tonie Morgan finished with a career-high 26 points, and Rusne Augustinaite added 17, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped an 87-69 decision at No. 19 Virginia Tech Thursday night.

Virginia Tech (15-4, 6-2 ACC) shot 72 percent in the opening frame to open a double-digit lead within the first five minutes, but Georgia Tech (13-7, 4-4 ACC) climbed back within nine, 30-21, using an 8-2 run to open the second quarter. The Hokies would extend their lead back out to 14 midway through the second, but Augustinaite jumpstarted a 14-7 Yellow Jacket run to cut the score to 42-35 with less than a minute in the half. Four unanswered from the Hokies left the home team in the lead, 46-35, at intermission.

The Hokies pulled away in the third quarter and maintained a comfortable lead in the fourth. Morgan dropped in 14 points in the second half, hitting four field goals and going a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

Tech shot 45.5 percent (25-55) from the field for the game paced by Morgan and Augustinaite. Ariadna Termis, who hit a pair of three-pointers, added eight points, just missing her third game in double-figures. Sydney Johnson came off the bench to dish out a team-high four assists in the game.

Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies with 29 points, while Georgia Amoore added 24 points and 13 assists to the board. The Hokies finished the game shooting 55.4 percent (36-65) and hit eight three-pointers. Virginia Tech was held to a 7-of-9 effort at the free throw line, while the Jackets went 13-for-16. But VT handled the battle on the glass, 37-25.

Georgia Tech is back in action with a two-game homestand beginning this Sunday, Jan. 28 when No. 23 Florida State visits McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 4 p.m. on ACC Network against the Seminoles.

