No. 19 Tech Comes Up Short on Friday Night vs. No. 3 Clemson

THE FLAST – No. 19/25 Georgia Tech baseball (21-5, 7-3 ACC) saw its five-game winning streak snapped on Friday night, falling to No. 3/6 Clemson (25-4, 5-2 ACC) by a final score of 9-7 in front of a season high 2,911 fans at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The top three hitters in the lineup (Kyle Lodise, Drew Burress and Caleb Daniel) combined for six runs scored over the course of the game as the Yellow Jackets rallied from a 5-2 deficit to tie it, 6-6, after seven innings. But Clemson would tack on three runs in the final two innings and, despite bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in the eighth and the tying run to the dish in the ninth, Tech would fly out the warning track in both instances, dropping its fifth game of the season and third in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Tech falls to 21-5 for the season. It’s best start in 12 seasons (since 2013).

The Jackets have won seven of their first 10 ACC games, the best start to a conference season since 2013.

Clemson leads the all-time series, 122-118-3 following today’s result.

The Jackets posted three doubles (two from Caleb Daniel and one from Carson Kerce ) to bring the season total to 79 – the most in the country. It’s the most doubles hit by a Tech team through 26 games since at least the turn of the century.

Tech pitching struck out 10 Clemson batters and have struck out double-digits in each of its last six games.

Tech pitching has struck out 265 batters this season while only walking 102 for a K/BB ratio of 2.60 – the highest through 26 games since 2019.

Freshman Caleb Daniel extend his hitting streak to seven games (tied for the longest of his young career) with a pair of doubles, his first multi-double game in college.

extend his hitting streak to seven games (tied for the longest of his young career) with a pair of doubles, his first multi-double game in college. The Cartersville native drove in two runs, with a double in the fifth inning. He would come around to score from second base on a SAC fly from Hernandez in the next at-bat, when the Clemson outfielder mistakenly thought he had caught the final out of the inning. By the time he realized his blunder, Daniel was already screaming around third base, beating the eventual throw to the plate for his second run of the game.

Daniel has now scored multiple runs in each of his last six games and has scored a run in every game of his current seven game hitting streak (17 in total).

Caleb Daniel!! His 2nd double of the game drives in Lodise & Burress! These freshman Jackets😮‍💨 ACCNX – https://t.co/JXMFvZ6rIH#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/mwxrUm8KaE — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2025

Sophomore Carson Kerce extended his career-long on-base streak to 17 games with a 2-for-3 performance, driving in two runs and adding his 11 th double of the year – more than twice his output from his freshman season (5).

(9), (8) and (8). Junior shortstop Kyle Lodise extended his career-best on-base streak to 39 games, dating back to his time at Augusta University.

𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐃𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐋𝐎𝐃𝐈 💣@KyleLodise launches his 10th HR of the year! 106 off the bat, 410 feet 😮‍💨 ACCNX – https://t.co/JXMFvZ6rIH#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/lPx748JB1d — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 28, 2025

Sophomore Drew Burress has now reached base in a career-best 44 consecutive games dating back to April 28 of last season.

Freshman Alex Hernandez added to his RBI total with the SAC fly that scored Daniel to tie the game at five in the fifth inning. It was his 38 th RBI of the year, the most among Division I freshmen.

