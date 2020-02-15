No. 19 Jackets Outduel Cincinnati, 6-4

Box Score (.pdf) | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – A Luke Waddell RBI triple in the fifth inning broke the stalemate, sending No. 19 Georgia Tech baseball to a 6-4 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon at Russ Chandler Stadium.

Redshirt senior RHP Jonathan Hughes (1-0) got his first start since 2018 and delivered, recovering from a one-run first inning to deal four-straight scoreless frames, striking out two. The 19th-ranked Yellow Jackets (2-0) also got an electric four-inning save out of redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer, who went a career-high 4.0 innings, punching out a career-high seven batters, including the final three of the ninth.

Junior left fielder Michael Guldberg went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI to boot, to lead all batters for the game. Also finishing with multiple hits was redshirt senior third baseman Jackson Webb, who finished with two hits and an RBI. Freshman designated hitter Andrew Jenkins also provided power with a double and a sac fly RBI in the fifth.

The Bearcats (0-2) were led by a pair of multi-hit efforts in Jace Mercer and Joey Bellini, who also finished with an RBI. Cincinnati used four pitchers total on the day with starting RHP Nathan Kroger (0-1) receiving the loss after surrendering two runs in 4.1 innings.

The Yellow Jackets look to conclude the Atlanta Challenge on Sunday when they host St. John’s at Russ Chandler Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Postgame Notes:

Hughes’ start on Saturday is his first since Feb. 17, 2018 vs. Bradley.

Hughes’ 5.0 innings is his longest in a start since March 4, 2017 (vs. Belmont).

With a stolen base on Saturday, Webb has successfully stolen 13 of his last 15 attempts dating back to last season

First appearance for Archer since May 25, 2018 (vs. North Carolina in ACC Tournament) – 631 days in-between appearances.

Archer dealt a career-high seven strikeouts over a career-long 4.0 innings of work.

Guldberg finished one hit shy of tying his career high (4).

