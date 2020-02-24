No. 17 Tech to Host Gardner-Webb on Tuesday

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

TOP STORYLINES



• No. 17 Georgia Tech will try to keep rolling when it hosts Gardner-Webb on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• The 17th-ranked Yellow Jackets uncorked the bats this weekend and routed Big Ten defending champ Ohio State 29-8 over the three games.

• Junior Baron Radcliff earned ACC Co-Player of the Week honors for hitting .400 for the weekend with two home runs and seven RBI, reaching base .500 and slugging 1.000.

• At the plate, Michael Guldberg continued his assault offensively from a year ago, leading the ACC with a .565 average off 13 hits, three doubles and five RBI. He also one of just 17 D1 players to not strike out yet.

• Also hitting .300 early on is freshmen Drew Compton (.364), Tres Gonzalez (.364), Andrew Jenkins (.364) and Stephen Reid (.333), as well as junior leadoff hitter Luke Waddell (.320).

• For the second week, pitching has been deliberating to opponents offenses.

• RHP Jonathan Hughes took over for Friday’s and worked to his second start, allowing just three earned runs over 5.2 IP, while striking out five.

• RHP Cort Roedig followed up with an electric performance, allowing just a hit and a run over 5.0 IP, while striking out six for the second-straight start.

• Freshman RHP Zach Maxwell also shined, allowing just a hit and his first run of the season, while punching out eight over 5.0 IP for his first decision win.

• Making his second-career start will be LHP Luke Bartnicki, who worked to a fine start vs. Ga. Southern, allowing just one earned run over 4.0 innings last week.

• This will be just the third meeting all-time between Georgia Tech and Gardner-Webb and the first since a two-game series in 2002. Tech is 2-0 all-time.

• Also pitching well out of the bullpen for Tech this weekend was freshmen RHP Brody Westbrooks, LHP Dalton Smith, RHP Jackson Arnold and redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer.

• Smith has worked 6.1 innings of scoreless baseball to start his collegiate career, proving himself one of the best middle-inning relievers in the ACC.

• Archer has gone 2-for-2 on saves and appearances. After a career-long four-inning save, punching out a career-high seven batters, he went on to earn a six-out save against Ohio State.

IT STARTS AT HOME…

• “It Starts at Home” has been the offseason motto for Georgia Tech, putting an emphasis on getting victories at Russ Chandler Stadium after going 26-11 in 2019. Since 1985, Tech has won a whopping .761 percent of its games at home (947-297-1).

• In 2019, Tech recorded 44 home runs at home outscored its opponents 292-189 overall.

• En route to leading the ACC through the regular season last year in hitting, Tech’s offense hit .310 at home last year, their second-straight year hitting .300 at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• Since 2002, Tech has only hit below .300 at home in one season – 2017.

• Meanwhile, the pitching staff held its foes to a .260 average with a 4.33 ERA and struck out 329 batters compared to just 119 walks over 334.2 innings of work at home.