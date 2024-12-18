No. 17 Jackets Roll Past Rice, 88-57

THE FLATS – A career-high seven three-pointers from Rusne Augustinaite helped lift Georgia Tech women’s basketball past Rice on Wednesday afternoon, 88-57, in McCamish Pavilion. Augustinaite finished with a game-high 23 points, leading four Yellow Jackets in double-figures, and pushing Tech to 12-0 with the win.
Georgia Tech shot 50.0 percent in the first half, fueled by 14 points from Augustinaite as the Yellow Jackets held the halftime lead, 37-18. The teams kept a close hold in the early going before Augustinaite and a triple from Dani Carnegie opened a seven-point lead late in the first. Augustinaite came out in the second on fire, draining three consecutive triples to open the period and extend Tech’s lead into double-digits. Tech would lead by as many as 20 points in the half, 37-17, following a Carnegie bucket at the 2:24 mark of the second quarter.
The Jackets continued to dominate in the second half, breaking open a 40-point lead, 80-40, on a Zoesha Smith bucket in the final period. Tech led by as many as 42 points in the win and trailed for less than two minutes in the outing.
Head coach Nell Fortner recorded her 100th victory at Georgia Tech with the win over Rice.
Augustinaite led a quartet of Jackets in double-figures with 23 points. She is the second current Yellow Jacket to hit seven three-pointers in a game, as teammate Kara Dunn hit seven last season at NC State. Augustinatie tied the second-highest record in three-pointers made in a game with seven.
Dunn added 17 points in the victory, while Smith tallied a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Tonie Morgan chipped in 10 points. Tech dominated on the glass, winning the battle, 48-31, fueled by Smith’s 11 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Smith’s double-double was her first as a Yellow Jacket and third in her career.
For the fifth time this season, Tech connected on 10-plus three-pointers, hitting 13 with five Jackets recording a triple. Tech also tallied 22 assists in the win led by seven from Chazadi Wright.
The Owls had two in double-figures, paced by 12 points from Hailey Adams and 10 points from Dominique Ennis. Turnovers plagued both teams with a combined 36 made in the game. Georgia Tech used 17 Rice miscues for 36 points, while the Jackets had 19.
Tech, off to the best start in program history, remains one of only nine teams undefeated in the country. With the win today, head coach Nell Fortner recorded her 100th career victory at Georgia Tech. Since her arrival on The Flats, Fortner has led the Jackets to three postseason appearances, including the program’s second NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 in 2021.
The Yellow Jackets continues this homestand on Saturday, Dec. 21, welcoming No. 23 Nebraska to McCamish Pavilion. Tip is slated for 5:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Rusne Augustinaite postgame press conference
Nell Fortner chats with media postgame
