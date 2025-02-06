No. 17 Jackets Rally Past SMU, 70-69

THE FLATS – No. 17 Georgia Tech trailed by eight with less than five minutes to play, but staged a rally down the stretch to pull out a 70-69 win over SMU on Thursday night in McCamish Pavilion. Zoesha Smith hit a pair of clutch free throws that gave the Yellow Jackets the permanent lead with 1.2 seconds to play. After holding a six-point lead at halftime, Georgia Tech (19-4, 7-4 ACC) dropped the third quarter to SMU, allowing the Mustangs to use a 14-6 run over the final four minutes of the period to gain a 54-52 edge entering the fourth quarter. The Mustangs stretched their lead out to 66-58 following a three-pointer from Nya Robertson, but Kara Dunn ignited Tech’s comeback. Dunn and Smith combined to score Tech’s next eight points, setting up a 68-66 contest before Chit-Chat Wright tied the game with a layup with 30 seconds on the clock. Tech’s defense forced a missed shot by SMU and Smith was fouled on the rebound, sending the Jacket to the free throw line with 1.2 ticks left. Smith drained both, but Robertson was fouled on the next play, sending the Mustang to the line. Robertson missed the front end as the teams fought to the finish with Tech sealing the 70-69 win. The Yellow Jackets got off to a slow start as SMU led by five, 18-13, after the first. Tianna Thompson, Wright and Ariadna Termis combined to score 21 points in the second frame to push Tech in front at halftime, 34-28.

Tianna Thompson provided a spark in the second quarter and finished with nine points on the night.

A quartet of Jackets finished in double-figures paced by Dunn with 15 points. Tonie Morgan added 14, while Wright contributed 12 and Smith finished with 11. For the game, Tech shot 40.4 percent from the field and 68.2 percent (15-22) from the free throw line. In the fourth quarter, Tech went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe, while SMU was 4-for-7, proving to be the difference in the frame. TK Pitts led SMU with 19 points on the night and was one of five Mustangs in double-figures. SMU won the battle on the glass, 43-36, and shot 39.7 percent (27-68) from the floor. Georgia Tech heads back on the road, opening a two-game road swing at Boston College on Sunday, Feb. 9. Tip is slated for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

