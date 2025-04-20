No. 13 Tech Drops Series Finale at Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – No. 13 Georgia Tech baseball (29-11, 14-7 ACC) dropped the series finale to Miami (23-17, 9-9 ACC) by a final score of 10-2 on Sunday afternoon from Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The Hurricanes scored 10 runs in the first four innings, a deficit that proved too much to overcome as the Yellow Jackets suffered their first sweep of the 2025 season.

QUICK HITS: THE TEAM

Tech is now 29-11, the best start to a season in 14 years (since 2011).

GT falls to Tech is 7-2 in games following a loss this season.

Georgia Tech is averaging 2.79 doubles per game this season (109 in 39 games) – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

The Jackets became the first team in Division I to reach 110 doubles, as a team, when Alex Hernandez laced his eighth of the season to lead off the sixth inning.

Tech is the only team in the ACC with three players at 45+ RBI after Kyle Lodise secured his 45 th in today’s game – also Drew Burress (46) and Hernandez (45).

secured his 45 in today’s game – also (46) and (45). The Yellow Jackets were without Kent Schmidt who missed his 19th game in a row, with an injury.

QUICK HITS: THE BATS

Freshman Alex Hernandez recorded his 19 th multi-hit game, tying Drew Burress for the most on the team. It was his 16 th two-hit ballgame, the most among Yellow Jackets.

recorded his 19 multi-hit game, tying for the most on the team. It was his 16 two-hit ballgame, the most among Yellow Jackets. Junior Kyle Lodise extended his on-base streak to 47 games with a 1-for-4 performance today. He has reached base in every game has played as a Yellow Jacket with his streak extending over a calendar year (April 6, 2024 at Augusta University).

extended his on-base streak to 47 games with a 1-for-4 performance today. He has reached base in every game has played as a Yellow Jacket with his streak extending over a calendar year (April 6, 2024 at Augusta University). He drove in John Giesler in the fifth inning for his 45 th RBI of the season, one behind Burress for the team lead.

in the fifth inning for his 45 RBI of the season, one behind for the team lead. Sophomore Vahn Lackey secured his 31 st RBI of the season, more than double his total output from last season (15).

secured his 31 RBI of the season, more than double his total output from last season (15). Burress scored his third run of the series today. He has scored a team-high 55 runs this season and has scored at least one run in 31 of Tech’s 40 games this season.

QUICK HITS: THE ARMS

Junior Caden Spivey made his third consecutive Sunday start, pitching the first two innings and taking his first loss of the season, falling to 2-1.

made his third consecutive Sunday start, pitching the first two innings and taking his first loss of the season, falling to 2-1. Freshman Jake Lankie entered the game in the fourth inning, pitching a career-high 2.2 innings and retiring eight straight before allowing his one and only base runner on a hit-by-pitch.

entered the game in the fourth inning, pitching a career-high 2.2 innings and retiring eight straight before allowing his one and only base runner on a hit-by-pitch. Freshman Connor Shouse made his collegiate debut on the mound, pitching the final two innings, striking out two and allowing only one man on base, via walk.

made his collegiate debut on the mound, pitching the final two innings, striking out two and allowing only one man on base, via walk. The combination of Lankie and Shouse pitched the final 4.2 scoreless innings of the game, allowing only two baserunners (a walk and a HBP) while striking out five between them.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets are back in action on Tuesday, April 22nd against No. 6 Auburn (27-13, 9-9 SEC). First pitch from The Plains is set for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

