Open search form
Open mobile menu

No. 12 Georgia Tech Readies for USC Upstate

No. 12 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (14-9) vs. USC UPSTATE SPARTANS (18-6)
Tuesday, April 6 • Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium)
6 p.m.

INFO: Attendance/Safety PoliciesTICKETS: Ticketing Information | Parking

Tuesday
TV: ACC Network Extra | Watch Live
Play-by-Play: Wiley Ballard
Analyst: Dusty Isaacs

Radio: WREK 91.1 FM | Listen OnlineGT Gameday App | TuneIn
Play-by-Play: Bryce Koon
Analyst: Jim Poole

Live Stats

PARKING INFORMATION
Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | 2021 GT Baseball Info Guide

TOP STORYLINES

• No. 12 Georgia Tech remains at home as it begins its first of four-straight midweek matchups after having none the previous four weeks, hosting USC Upstate on Tuesday, April 6 at 6 p.m.

• Despite dropping the series to Virginia, Georgia Tech still finds itself atop the ACC standings at 11-7, alongside Virginia Tech (11-7) and Notre Dame (11-5).

• Coincidentally, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame are the Jackets’ next two series, both on the road, where Tech has been 7-2 this season.

• Despite a colder weekend at the plate, Georgia Tech continues to lead the ACC, hitting .300.

• In addition to leading the ACC in hitting, Georgia Tech also leads the league in doubles per game and slugging, while ranking second in triples, scoring and on-base percentage.

• True freshman Kevin Parada still leads the Jackets and the ACC, hitting at .413 and is second with 38 hits.

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.356), Luke Waddell (.323), Tres Gonzalez (.316), and Justyn-Henry Malloy (.300).

• Gonzalez ranks third in the ACC in walks (20), while Colin Hall and Parada are second in triples (2).

• On the mound, Georgia Tech will start sophomore RHP Cort Roedig on Tuesday.

• Roedig has slowly worked back from offseason surgery and is looking to get back to form.

• As a freshman in 2019, Roedig worked to a 1.08 ERA and .115 opponents’ batting average in the postseason (ACC Championship Game and NCAA Regional elimination game), surrendering just three hits.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
April 3, 2021 Jackets Drop Rubber Match to Virginia

DeLeo home run, three hits for Compton not enough in finale

Jackets Drop Rubber Match to Virginia
April 2, 2021 Tech Drops Game 2 to Virginia

Parada and Grenkoski have multi-hit days in Friday night setback

Tech Drops Game 2 to Virginia
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets