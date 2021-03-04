No. 10 Jackets Host No. 1 Louisville in ACC Battle

Two top-10 baseball teams to battle on The Flats for first time since 2011

PARKING INFORMATION Parking for this weekend’s games is available in the Klaus Deck (E40) for $5.

No. 10 GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS (6-2, 3-0 ACC) vs. No. 1 LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (6-2, 0-0 ACC) Friday-Sunday, March 5-7 • Atlanta, Ga. (Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium) 4 p.m. • 2 p.m. • 3 p.m.

TOP STORYLINES



• After an impressive road trip that saw a 3-0 ACC sweep, No. 10 Georgia Tech baseball hosts its first league opponent of the year in No. 1-ranked Louisville.

• Georgia Tech has reached the top-10 rankings for the third time since 2016. Tech was No. 8 in April 2019, remaining there the rest of the season, after also ranking top 10 in March 2016.

• This weekend marks the first matchup between top-10 teams on The Flats since 2011 (No. 8 GT, No. 1 UVA) and is the first top-ranked team to visit since Florida St. (2014)

• Tech last faced Louisville on the road in 2019 where it took two-of-three for the Jackets’ first series win over the Cardinals.

• Georgia Tech is red-hot at the plate as one of just four ACC teams hitting .290 or better – NC State (.313), Duke (.303), and Boston College (.296).

• In addition to outscoring No. 8 NC State 25-9 on the weekend, Tech pitched a 2.67 team ERA, holding the No. 1 ACC offense to just .210 hitting and getting 37 strikeouts.

• Freshman Kevin Parada earned ACC Player of the Week honors after hitting a blistering 10-for-16 last week. He leads all ACC freshmen in hitting (.440), RBI (10), slugging (.880) and on-base percentage (.533).

• Also hitting north of .300 is Drew Compton (.393), Luke Waddell (.371), Austin Wilhite (.333) and Justyn-Henry Malloy (.308).

• On the mound, Brant Hurter continues to lead the pack after a stellar six-inning shutout start over NC State, fanning six in the process. His 0.84 ERA leads the team.

• In relief, Jackson Finley broke on the scene with a dynamic outing vs. NC State (3.0 IP, 2 H, 7 K), as did Hugh Chapman, Joseph Mannelly, Zach Maxwell and Luke Bartnicki.

• Georgia Tech will be playing its first game in the newly renamed Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.

• In addition to the new name, Georgia Tech is also opening the fruits of the Phase II renovation, a $10 million complex that includes climate-controlled batting cages, a state-of-the-art player development center and premium seating.